WATCH NOW: High school football: R-P beats Cotter after slow start

Cotter’s football team got off to a strong start in Friday’s matchup with Rushford-Peterson, but the Trojans overcame the early adversity to pull away in a 58-20 victory in Mid Southeast Blue district play Winona.

In a Week 2 game against Fillmore Central, R-P (4-1 overall, 3-1 district) fell behind and could not bounce back, resulting in the team’s lone loss this year. However, as the year has gone on, the team has shown growth in its resilience.

“We came back, I was happy with the effort, we just have to clean up some of those mistakes,” R-P head coach Davin Thompson said.

On the flipside, the strong start by Cotter (1-4, 1-3) was a positive improvement on a prior week.

The Ramblers moved the ball well on a clock-chewing opening drive against Randolph the week before, but could not find the end zone.

This week, they scored within the first minute.

After recovering a pooch kick, junior receiver Luke Gardner made a catch in traffic on a pinpoint throw by junior quarterback Jack Spiten for a 32-yard gain to set up a first-and-goal from the three-yard line. Shortly thereafter, senior running back Peter Swanson caught a three-yard swing pass for a touchdown and a 6-0 Cotter lead following a missed two-point conversion at 11:11 in the first quarter.

Gardner kept the momentum rolling on defense, intercepting a pass on the Ramblers’ 10-yard line to end R-P’s first drive.

However, early on the next drive Trojans senior lineman Andrew Wilkemeyer scooped up a loose ball on what appeared to be an incomplete pass, running it in for a touchdown and a 6-6 tie.

For the young Cotter squad, it is a lesson learned the hard way on maintaining focus and energy for a full four-quarter contest.

“It’s games like this that we can learn that we can come out and have the start we did, and now we can grow off of that and now let’s put a second drive and a third drive together,” Cotter head coach Kyler Sieben said.

Rushford-Peterson forced a three-and-out, then marched down the field as senior running back Grady Hengel scored on a 12-yard rushing touchdown to put the Trojans up 12-6 and in the lead for good.

Hengel had a strong day on the ground, carrying 16 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns. He was not the only R-P runner to see success, as sophomore Jonah Bunke had 10 carries for 73 yards and three touchdowns and freshman Jaxson Meldahl came on for the fourth quarter and rushed seven times for 50 yards.

The Trojans’ strong offensive line plays a crucial role in the running success, but the talented stable of backs is an equally important part of the team’s offense.

“They’re super good athletes. To know if I get hurt or something, we’re going to have splendid backups to come in, it’s awesome,” Hengel said.

Cotter’s potent passing attack put up solid yardage, with Spiten passing for 142 yards and a score on the day. However, Rushford-Peterson shifted its defensive alignment and played more zone coverage than usual, which resulted in five interceptions as Bunke had a pair of picks and senior Dalton Hoel had a trio of interceptions.

One interception in particular was attention-grabbing, as Hoel prevented a touchdown by jumping a slant in the end zone.

“He read the quarterback’s eyes and nobody can teach him that. He’s just a smart football player that made a break on the ball,” Thompson said.

This week, Hoel played at safety for the first time after playing cornerback for the past season and a half, earning all-district honorable mention last fall and being well on his way to earning the distinction this season.

Instead, he may need to be listed as a more general defensive back on this year’s list of honorees as he nearly surpassed last year’s five interception total in one week.

“It’s fun racking them up. I’m trying to go for my record from last year, this really helped contribute to that,” Hoel said.

Hoel also had a kickoff return touchdown and a 34-yard receiving touchdown, with four catches for 55 yards through the air.

Cotter had a standout day from Gardner, who made a handful of contested catches against the tough Trojans defense en route to a nine-catch, 112-yard day through the air. The junior also returned a kickoff 57 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter on his only return of the day after R-P kicked off to the opposite side of the field all night.

Freshman Dane Guzzo also had a kickoff return for a touchdown for the Ramblers.

The victory was the sixth in a row for Rushford-Peterson over Cotter since the two teams became district foes in 2017.

Next week the Ramblers will be on the road against Hayfield with a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff, while the Trojans will be at home against Randolph at 7 p.m. Friday.