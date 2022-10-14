WATCH NOW: High school football: Trojans defense shines with eight turnovers

RUSHFORD —Rushford-Peterson’s football team did not have its best game on offense Thursday night, but its defense was in peak form.

The Trojans (6-1 overall, 5-1 district) had two interceptions and recovered six fumbles in a 35-13 win, keeping Mid Southeast Blue district foe Hayfield (2-5, 2-4) in check for R-P’s fifth win in a row.

“Our offense really didn’t click tonight and it was super nice to have those opportunities in front of us,” senior Grady Hengel said. “It’s super important when the opportunity is given to you to take the opportunity and run with it.”

R-P quite literally ran with the opportunity on one of those plays when junior linebacker Titan Tekautz scooped the ball and ran 84 yards to stretch the lead to 28-13 at 4-minutes, 18-seconds in the third quarter.

It was the team’s second non-offensive touchdown of the night after senior Dalton Hoel returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Hoel returned a kickoff for a touchdown earlier this year against Cotter, and in his mind, special teams plays are a key scoring chance just as much as an offensive play is.

“A lot of (teams) think of it as flipping the field. I think of it as a chance to score. We’ve got all that speed built up, it’s our best way to score, one of the best,” Hoel said.

The R-P offense scored three times, though all three scores came thanks to strong field position.

In the first quarter, a botched snap on a Hayfield punt set up the Trojans offense at the 10-yard line. On the first play, Hengel rushed for a 10-yard score to put R-P on the board 7-0.

The Vikings responded on the first play of the next drive with a 69-yard strike from senior quarterback Ethan Pack to senior receiver Isaac Matti to tie the game 7-7.

After a few punts and turnovers, R-P recovered a fumble just past midfield and marched 45 yards in two and a half minutes, with Tekautz scoring on a one-yard rush for a 14-7 lead at 10:55 in the second quarter.

A few drives later, Matti caught his second touchdown of the day by grabbing a jump ball over a pair of Trojans defenders in tight coverage for a 13-yard score. The extra point was no good for a 14-13 score, and Hoel returned the ensuing kickoff to keep R-P up for good.

Rushford-Peterson’s final offensive score came with less than a minute remaining in the game as the defense forced a turnover on downs at the Vikings 45-yard line and Hengel punched in a four-yard score a few plays later to finalize the scoring at 35-13.

Sophomore Jonah Bunke led the R-P rushing attack with 82 yards on 21 carries, while Hoel led the team through the air with 49 yards on five catches.

In total, the Trojans offense had 59 yards passing and 146 yards rushing and heading into next Wednesday’s matchup against Bethlehem Academy (5-2, 5-1), the team will need to get back to the way they had been playing in the prior four wins.

“Offensively, we just need to be more physical in my opinion. Be able to impose our will on people. They did a good job tonight of not letting us,” head coach Davin Thompson said.