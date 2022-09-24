WATCH NOW: High school football: Winhawks win comfortably despite mistakes

Despite picking up a 24-0 victory over Big Southeast Blue district foe Mankato East on Friday night, the Winona football team knows it has plenty of room to improve on the performance.

While the Winhawks made enough key plays for a comfortable win, the team had a handful of mistakes in critical moments that prevented the shutout win from being even more lopsided.

“We definitely did some nice things, but at times we shot ourselves in the foot,” head coach John Cassellius said.

The Winona (3-1 overall, 3-1 district) defense was sharp from the start, forcing turnovers on the first two Cougars (1-3, 1-3) possessions of the game on an interception by senior linebacker Bryan Cassellius and a fumble recovery by senior lineman Ashten Vaughn.

Near the end of the first half, the Winhawks forced their third turnover as senior defensive back Dominic Davis jumped a route for an interception.

While all three of those defensive stops put Winona in prime field position, the team’s offense struggled to convert those chances and only scored seven points off those turnovers, coming on an 18-yard rush by Davis with 5 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

Winona’s other two gifted drives ended in a turnover on downs and a narrowly missed field goal.

Still, those seven points were all that the Winhawks needed as its stellar defense held up its end of the bargain with a shutout and took pressure off the offense.

“It’s great knowing that our defense is totally capable of keeping teams to zero and that we only need to put three points up to win the game,” Bryan Cassellius said.

Winona was able to hit the end zone one other time in the first half, thanks to a well-placed deep pass by sophomore quarterback Deion Prolo and a broken tackle by senior receiver Aiden Kronebusch that resulted in a 41-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

The closest the Cougars came to scoring was on the final play of the first half, missing a 35-yard field goal as time expired.

Neither team was able to muster any offense in the third quarter, though Winona came close, moving to the 4-yard line before coughing up a fumble.

It took nearly half of the fourth quarter for Winona to get on the board as well, but the team drove into the red zone, and Bryan Cassellius hit a 29-yard field goal with 6:28 left in the game for a 17-0 Winona lead.

After forcing a punt, the Winhawks' reserves moved down the field with ease to end the game with a seven-yard touchdown rush by junior running back Ronnie Lemon for the 24-0 final score.

While a three-score margin of victory is nothing to scoff at in a tightly-contested district title race, without the penalties and turnovers, WSHS could have won by four or five scores.

“Any time you can get more possessions us a great thing for your offense. We capitalize on a couple more of those, and we get a few more scores,” John Cassellius said.

The senior-heavy Winona squad learned their lesson Friday, and as the rest of the season draws on, the team’s veteran leadership plans to emphasize the importance of a practicing hard all week no matter whether they won or lost the game before.

“Our week of practice was not good. We came in kind of lackadaisical,” senior lineman Wesley Wollan said. “That goes for the whole team. Really, focus is the mentality we need to have.”