WATCH NOW: High school football: Winona closes season with 23-point win

Winona’s football team finished off the regular season on a high note Wednesday, picking up a 44-21 win against longtime Big 9 Conference rival Rochester Century at Paul Giel Field.

After the Winhawks were shut out 41-0 by a Stewartville squad that ranks first in Class AAAA, their home turf was a welcome site and a 23-point victory was an even bigger morale boost.

“It feels great to get a little bit of swagger back, know we can put the ball in the end zone, know what we’re capable of,” senior Bryan Cassellius said.

Winona did not get off to a great start, though, fumbling on its first play of the game.

That would be the Winhawks’ only turnover of the game, and when Century fumbled on its own first play, it was the start of a great night for the Winona defense.

In total WSHS would force five turnovers in the game, with one going for a touchdown, as well as adding a safety for good measure.

“The idea is get the ball back in the offense’s hands so we can go and score again. Any time you have an opportunity to score, that’s awesome,” head coach John Cassellius said.

On the first play following that Panthers fumble, Winona sophomore running back Aidan Nation broke free for a 60-yard rushing score to go ahead 7-0.

Just a few plays later, Century fumbled again and this time Winhawks senior Jay-Veon Blackmond scooped the ball up and returned it for a touchdown and a 14-0 score at 10-minutes 33-seconds, less than two minutes into the game. That lead would not be within single digits the rest of the game.

Bryan Cassellius had an interception on the next drive, and senior defensive backs Dominic Davis and Aiden Kronebusch would pick off passes in the second half to round out the five-turnover effort.

Winona would score two more times before Century found the end zone, both coming thanks to the playmaking ability of sophomore quarterback Deion Prolo.

First, Prolo hit Kronebusch in stride on a 26-yard passing score late in the first quarter, then the sophomore quarterback scrambled for a 13-yard rushing score early in the second.

Prolo had another passing score on a 30-yard strike to junior Kort Bellman in the third quarter, putting a bow on a strong three-touchdown game.

In his first year under center, Prolo has taken strides from the start of the season until now and his growth shined through Wednesday.

“He’s doing a nice job, he’s feeling more calm and more present,” John Cassellius said. “The nice part is he’s been working hard in practice and the weight room.”

The Panthers scored twice in the remainder of the second quarter, but early in the third quarter Winona’s defense got dialed back in with a safety as a snap went over the head of Century quarterback Harrison Esau and a swarm of Winhawks tackled him as he scooped the ball up in the end zone for a 30-14 score.

Century’s only other score in the game came on a kickoff return following a four-yard rushing score by Davis, in which the Winona back finished off a 59-yard rush where he was knocked out of bounds just shy of the end zone the play before.

With six extra points kicked Wednesday, Bryan Cassellius became Winona Senior High’s all-time leading scorer, totaling 188 points to pass Paul Klinger and Trevor Pomeroy, who were previously tied for the lead at 186.

By building such a sizable lead for most of the game, the Winhawks had many of their starters only playing on one side of the ball as early as the second quarter, with most of the starters off the field entirely by the third quarter.

With a short week heading into next Tuesday’s playoff action, with matchups and locations yet to be determined, getting some extra rest is even more important than in a typical week.