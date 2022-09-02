WATCH NOW: High school football: Winona starts season with shutout win

Winona’s football team scored early and often Thursday night, but it was the defensive side that stole the show in a 29-0 shutout win at home in the first game of the season over Big Southeast Blue district foe Red Wing.

Even though the Winhawks were ahead by three scores midway through the third quarter, the team faced its most high-pressure moment.

Red Wing (0-1) was putting together its first big drive of the contest, only for Winona senior linebacker Bryan Cassellius to charge into the backfield and force and recover a fumble to thwart the threat at the four yard line.

However the Winhawks (1-0) fumbled the ball away on the very next play, setting up the Wingers with a first-and-goal from the one-yard line.

With the shutout hanging in the balance, Winona responded as the defense swarmed the line of scrimmage to force two Red Wing quarterback sneaks to fall short for no gain.

On third down, a pack of Winhawks brought down Wingers senior running back Kaleb Hove for a loss of one, setting up a fourth-and-two try with the scoreless game hanging in the balance.

Senior lineman Wesley Wollan and senior linebacker Peyton Hoff blew through the line of scrimmage, combining to bring down quarterback Abe Reinitz for a loss to give Winona the ball back and keep the goose egg on the scoreboard.

Even though that sequence did not win them the game, it was a key confidence building moment in the first week of a new season.

“I think that shows the strength we have up front, and as a team. We don’t get down on ourselves, we stay up even in the hard times like that,” Wollan said.

The shutout was the first for Winona since October 24, 2020, when the Winhawks shut out none other than Red Wing 24-0.

Besides that stout stop, it was turnovers that helped Winona keep the Wingers scoreless, with Cassellius recovering two fumbles and senior defensive back Aiden Kronebusch intercepting a second-quarter pass in the red zone in a three-turnover day for WSHS.

After forcing a quick punt on Red Wing’s game-opening drive, it did not take long for Winona to find the end zone as senior quarterback Mason Langowski kept a read option on the second play of the game, breaking free for a 35-yard touchdown run on a read option for a 7-0 lead at 8:54.

As soon as he saw the Wingers defensive line bite on the running back, Langowski knew he was about to put the Winhawks ahead.

“I read the end, he pulled down and it was wide open, so the wide receivers did a good job blocking there and it was a pretty easy touchdown, I guess,” he said.

Winona forced a three-and-out on the ensuing drive, and Red Wing sent a snap through the back of the end zone on a punt attempt for a safety and a 9-0 score at 7:39.

Both teams traded punts, and Winona was driving down the field as the first quarter ended, setting up a touchdown toss on the first play of the second quarter as Langowski hit Cassellius in the flat for a nine-yard receiving touchdown.

On the ensuing point-after attempt, a recurring issue surfaced for WSHS. A false start backed the team up five yards, causing a distraction that led to a missed kick for a 15-0 score at 11:54 in the second quarter.

On the first play of Red Wing’s drive, Cassellius scooped up a loose ball, returning it to the 11-yard line to set up an 11-yard rushing score by sophomore Jaden Blanck. Once again, Winona had a false start prior to the PAT, and this time the havoc allowed a Red Wing defender to slip through the line and block the kick for a 21-0 Winona score at 11:41.

The Winhawks surprised the Wingers with an onside kick, recovering the ball and promptly marching down into the red zone. On a 30-yard field goal try, the snap was bobbled and Winona was tackled for a loss on a turnover on downs.

While no team wants to make mistakes, the Winhawks players and coaches were glad to have some learning experiences during a game in which they were up by multiple scores.

In fact, head coach John Cassellius wonders if maybe those mistakes happened because they were up by so much.

“Obviously you want to get the kinks out and hopefully it’s not going to cost you a game. I think sometimes when it’s a game like that where we have a bit of a lead, sometimes we lose focus a little bit, get into cruise mode and make some mistakes that maybe you wouldn’t have made,” Cassellius said.

Winona’s final touchdown of the game came early in the fourth quarter when sophomore quarterback Deion Prolo scampered for an 11-yard score and Hoff punched in a two-point conversion for a 29-0 score that would hold until the end of the game.

Prolo and Langowski switched off under center every drive or two, and John Cassellius says each brings something different to the table and he plans to rotate his pair of quarterbacks for the foreseeable future.

In total Langowski rushed for 79 yards with a touchdown, while going 1-for-2 through the air for nine yards and a score. Prolo, meanwhile, had 45 yards and a score on the ground while going 4-for-9 through the air with 39 yards.

Winona will look to build a winning streak next week, hitting the road to take on Kasson-Mantorville in another 7 p.m. Thursday kickoff. The KoMets should be a tough foe as the reigning state runner-up in Class AAAA after a 42-14 loss to Hutchinson in last season’s title game.

After leaving a few points on the field against the Wingers, the Winhawks know what they need to tune up as the season goes on.

“I definitely think offensively we could have done a few more things, pick up a few little mistakes and we’ll be good to go,” Bryan Cassellius said.