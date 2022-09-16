WATCH NOW: High school football: Young Cardinals fall 42-0 to contending Goodhue

LEWISTON — The youth-heavy Lewiston-Altura football team knew the first few weeks of the season would be a challenge, but early-season injuries have forced the team to play even more underclassmen and put the team in an even tougher position.

When state-tournament hopeful Goodhue (2-1 overall, 2-0 district) rolled into town Friday, there was a disparity in experience, size and talent level that was evident in the 42-0 final score over L-A (0-3, 0-2).

But the big positive that head coach Brent Olson found was that there was not a disparity in how hard the Cardinals worked against the contending Wildcats.

“It makes it tough, but proud of how they stepped up and played and never quit. That’s all we can ask for out of them,” Olson said.

Goodhue started strong with a quick march down the field on the game’s opening possession, capped off with a 19-yard touchdown run by senior Malakye Parker for a 7-0 lead less than two minutes in.

After an L-A punt, the Cardinals defense had its best stand of the game, stiffening up in the red zone as senior linebacker Kaige Koetter stuffed a fourth-and-one attempt for a loss and a turnover on downs.

Following another punt, Parker scored a second rushing touchdown just before the end of the first quarter for a 14-0 lead and the Cardinals had trouble stopping the Wildcats for the rest of the night from there.

By the end of the night, Goodhue had racked up 318 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a stellar day on the ground against the depleted Lewiston-Altura squad. The Cardinals were led offensively by Koetter, who had 25 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Coming into the game, the Cardinals were already down a few starters so when a few more were knocked out early on, Lewiston-Altura was put into an awkward position.

“We really lack depth, which puts kids in tough spots. We had ninth graders out there in the second quarter tonight, more than one out there. These guys aren’t ready to be thrust into a varsity game against a state-contending type team like Goodhue,” Olson said.

With a few players out for the year, and a few more still on a week-to-week basis, the Cardinals youngsters will continue to see significant playing time as the season draws on.

Next up for L-A is a road trip to reigning state champion Chatfield next Friday at 7 p.m.

The upside of the lopsided scores this season is that two or three years down the line, when the current players are seniors, they will have enough experience under their belts to flip the script.

“That’s the hope, that these guys are playing tough games now and when they get older, they’re the ones delivering the tough games to other teams,” Olson said.