WATCH NOW: High school girls soccer: Cotter shuts out Lancers for key conference win

The Three Rivers Conference girls soccer championship race is set to be as tight as ever this fall, so when Cotter and La Crescent-Hokah met in Winona on Thursday, the game had a bit of extra importance.

Cotter came into the matchup with a 2-2 conference record after a heartbreaking 1-0 double-overtime loss to first-place St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura on Tuesday and a loss to 2-2 Dover-Eyota last week. LC-H was at 4-1 with a win over Dover-Eyota, but a loss to the 4-0 Saints.

So when the Ramblers finished off a 3-0 victory over the Lancers, it was a critical victory to begin moving back toward the top of the standings as the first half of the conference campaign came to a close.

“We needed this one. This was important for us,” head coach Marie Barrientos said. “I think our conference this year is more level than it’s been in a lot of years, so there’s lots of trading and exchanging of wins and losses.”

Cotter (6-2, 4-2) was not at its best in the first half of Thursday’s game, unable to put forth the consistent scoring chances that have been their hallmark over the past seasons. As a result, the Lancers (4-3, 4-2) were able to hang, with only a 17th minute goal by Cotter junior Ava Killian, assisted by sophomore Izzie Biesanz, making a 1-0 lead that held through halftime.

While the score stayed at 1-0 for the game’s first 70 minutes, the Ramblers offense began to find its groove early in the second half with a number of quality shots that either caromed off the crossbar or were solid saves by LC-H goalkeeper Payton Phillips.

In the game’s final 10 minutes, though, Cotter was rewarded for its offensive attack.

First was a goal in the 70th minute, as Biesanz sent a cross from senior Ella Leaf into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.

Killian scored for the second time in the game six minutes later off a corner kick by senior Allyssa Williams for the game’s final goal.

Sophomore Bella Kaiser had a strong day in net for the Ramblers, grabbing four saves in the shutout.

Despite the slow start, it was a strong day overall for the Cotter offense thanks in part to the efforts of its key players.

The Ramblers lost a talented core of seniors after last year’s trip to state, including a pair who are now playing Division 2 soccer.

However they bring back some talented veterans in Williams and Killian, both of whom made all-state last fall, as well as Leaf and Biesanz, who each had double-digit combined goals and assists last year as well.

On a team with only two seniors, and plenty of players who are sophomores and below, the quartet that scored in Thursday’s game have been tasked with leading the way so far.

“I’ve really tasked them and our two seniors on coaching our younger players into what we need them to be,” Barrientos said.

With a conference record at 3-2 halfway through the season, with both losses coming by one goal, there is still time for the Ramblers to contend for its fifth consecutive TRC title.

In order to get there, Cotter cannot get ahead of itself though.

“We’ve got a sign hanging upstairs where we meet that says ‘One game at a time’ and you can’t look past that. Even more than that, it’s one pass at a time, whether that’s in practice or during the game,” Barrientos said.