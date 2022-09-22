WATCH NOW: High school soccer: Winona girls cruise to win over Austin

After a slow start to the season, the Winona girls soccer team has found its groove.

The Winhawks scored early and often Thursday night, cruising past Big 9 Conference foe Austin in an 8-0 rout at Paul Giel Field.

Winona (4-5-1 overall, 3-3 Big 9) started the season 0-4-1, in part due to scheduling luck as the team happened to have its toughest opponents early on, but also because the youth-skewed squad needed some time to gel.

Once all the pieces were put in the right placed, it’s been off to the races ever since with four wins in the past five games.

“We were able to change up the formations and see a new lineup, and we’ve really found success with that,” junior Faith Quinn said.

Against Austin (0-9-1, 0-6-1), a team at the bottom of the Big 9 Conference standings, the Winhawks knew they would be able to get plenty of offensive opportunities.

The key would then become making sure the team did not play down to the level of their opponents, and instead focus on honing the skills that would translate over to their games against tougher competition.

“It’s a good way for us to know when to shoot and to really practice getting those goals,” senior Delaney Hermsen said.

The first of those chances came 2-minutes, 8-seconds into the game when senior Sophia Nisbit sent a crisp crossing pass and sophomore Kasja Kovala sent it into the back of the net for an early 1-0 lead that the Packers would never recover from.

It took another 16 minutes for Winona to score again, with Adriana Brenengen scoring unassisted in the 18th minute.

A state qualifying sprinter during the track season this past spring, Brenengen showed off that speed, getting the ball near midfield and putting on the jets to outrun a number of Packers players that had a head start putting the ball in the net to cap off the play.

Quinn, the Winhawks’ scoring leader and a second-team all-state honoree a season ago, scored on a penalty kick in the 27th minute to make it 3-0.

Three more goals came in quick succession before halftime, with Nisbit adding a goal to her tally, and sophomores Makenna Schroeder and Ali Quimby getting on the board for a 6-0 lead that would hold until halftime.

It took 18 minutes for the Winhawks to score in the second half, with eighth grader Alivia Bell snapping the drought in the 58th minute for a 7-0 score. Senior Gwen Buswell scored the game’s final goal at the 71-minute mark.

Unlike many routs in high school soccer, it was not one or two players that dominated the offense for Winona. Instead, a different player scored each time, which head coach Katie Pearce believes is a showcase for the Winhawks being better than their near-.500 record would imply.

“I think that shows we have a lot of promise going forward,” she said.