WATCH NOW: High school soccer: Winona wins playoff-opening doubleheader

Both the Winona girls and boys soccer teams started the postseason strong on Tuesday, picking up shutout victories at home in the first round of the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament.

The third-seeded girls squad was up first, taking on six-seed Austin and winning 4-0.

It took just over a minute for the team to get on the board, as eighth grader Alivia Bell redirected a pass from senior Sophia Nisbit for a 1-0 lead the team would never relinquish.

Despite that early score, it took the team a while to find its second goal of the game, not scoring again until nearly seven minutes after halftime when sophomore Adriana Brenengen sped past the Packers defense starting near midfield and scored for the 2-0 lead.

After defeating Austin 8-0 in the regular season, the Packers made sure to load the box in the rematch to prevent Winona from scoring. Instead, the Winhawks had to get creative.

“I think we adjusted well going into the second half, recognizing that they were packing a lot into the box and we had to look for other ways to score,” head coach Katie Pearce said.

Sure enough, in the final 10 minutes of the game, the Winhawks were able to score two more times as Nisbit scored off a pinpoint pass in the loaded box from sophomore Kasja Kovala and sophomore Anna Gilmer scored on a rebound from a Kovala shot.

After putting up plenty of shots without scoring, it was a confidence boost to see them start to go in.

“We had so many chances and we knew we had to put them away. We eventually did that,” junior Faith Quinn said.

The top-seeded Winhawks boys squad started fast against eight-seed Albert Lea as well, getting on the board just under three minutes in as sophomore Olin Overhaug netted a set-up from senior Mason Mueller.

Winona kept it rolling from there, with senior Rory Briggs and junior Teis Larsen each scoring once for a 3-0 lead by halftime.

Larsen and Overhaug each scored another goal early in the second half for a 5-0 lead, and most of the Winona starters headed to the bench to rest up.

With the Winhawks’ next opponent Byron winning in double overtime, getting a few minutes of rest could loom large in the semifinals and beyond.

“It sets us up for the next coming games, which will be more physically demanding,” Briggs said.

The reserves managed to add to the lead, with eighth grader Jose Carrion scoring off a corner kick to make it a 6-0 final score.

While the first win was fun for both teams, the real test will come Thursday in the section semifinals as they aim to shake off last season’s bad memories.

A year ago both squads earned their respective top seeds, and both fell in semifinal upsets.

This season, the teams have some extra motivation.

“We’re ready, we need redemption,” Quinn said.

Winona’s girls squad fell to four-seed Kasson-Mantorville on their home field last fall, but this year, the three-seed Winhawks will have a shot to hit the road and upend the two-seed K-M on Thursday.

“I’m excited to be at their turf and just give it to them,” senior Gwen Buswell said.

For Winona’s boys, it is the second year in a row earning the one seed in the section bracket. After injuries to top players derailed last year’s attempt at the first state berth in school history, this year’s squad is anxious to get over the hump against Byron on Thursday.

“We got stuck in the semifinal game last year. I think once we break that barrier, you never know how far we’ll go,” Larsen said.