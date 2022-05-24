WATCH NOW: High school softball: Seniors lead the way in G-E-T playoff win

GALESVILLE — After going undefeated to win the Coulee Conference title, it was clear that the Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School softball team had the talent for a deep postseason run so long as it could handle the pressure of the playoffs.

In Tuesday’s postseason opener, that pressure did not phase G-E-T’s players.

“You’re supposed to win, but that doesn’t always happen, you know? The kids came out and played hard right out of the gate,” coach Dan Stuhr said.

The third-seeded Red Hawks (20-5) picked up a 6-1 win over sixth-seeded Neillsville in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal, setting G-E-T up with a Thursday road game to take on second-seeded Baldwin-Woodville in the championship game.

As it has all season, G-E-T’s senior class led the way on Tuesday.

It started in the circle with senior ace Genna O’Neill.

So far this year, O’Neill has a 1.03 ERA in 122 innings, with 177 strikeouts and only 36 walks and 77 hits allowed.

On Tuesday, O'Neill was in vintage form, picking up a pair of strikeouts in the first inning to set the tone for the game. By the end, O’Neill had pitched a complete game with only one earned run allowed. She didn't walk a better and allowed three hits while striking out five.

Other than a two-hit, one-run sixth inning, the Warriors only had one other baserunner in the game as junior Delaney Rochester beat out a softly hit infield single in the top of the fourth. The Red Hawks defense swiftly ended that threat with a double play on a bunt in the next at-bat.

That defensive strength is something that O’Neill credits for her ability to pitch aggressively.

“They are the reason that we are so good, because I know I can go up on the mound and all I have to do is put the ball in a certain spot,” O’Neill said. “It makes me feel a lot better knowing I have them, and I trust them, behind me.”

Another pair of seniors set the tone early on offensively.

Leadoff hitter Lindsey Lettner beat out a bunt for a hit on the opening at-bat, easily stealing second on the first pitch of the next at-bat. While she was thrown out at home trying to steal on a walk, preventing G-E-T from scoring in the first inning, that hustle not only energized the Red Hawks, it caused Neillsville fielders to second-guess what their foes would do on the base paths for the rest of the game.

“When Lindsey gets on, it causes so much chaos for the other team that the rest of the girls can kind of relax and just hit,” Stuhr said. “How Lindsey goes is how we go.”

Lettner has the team’s second-highest batting average, with a .430 mark behind only O’Neill’s .466, but leads by significant margins with 33 runs and 31 steals thanks to her speed and aggressive tendencies on the base paths.

After a near miss in the first, the Red Hawks had their bad memories wiped away by the first batter in the second inning.

Senior Ryann Duffenbach hit a solo home run to left-center field to give G-E-T a 1-0 lead, and after the dugout emptied to celebrate at home run, it was off to the races.

“I think it definitely helped a lot. It always takes one big hit to get the team going,” Duffenbach said.

The Red Hawks scored three more runs in the inning, giving themselves a 4-0 cushion that they rode to victory.

It was the second straight game with a home run for Duffenbach, after a sixth-inning blast in the Red Hawks’ 6-1 win over Arcadia last week in their regular-season finale. On the season, Duffenbach has three home runs to lead the team, tying for second with 22 RBI, seven doubles and two triples and fourth with a .418 average and 17 runs scored.

Even though Duffenbach, Lettner and O’Neill have played key roles all season, but their performances will take on extra importance as the stakes get higher. However, they are not the only leaders on a roster with eight seniors that have formed a tight bond.

“Going into these games and playing these really good teams, we have that faith in each other because we’ve played together for so long,” O’Neill said.

After their two-run second-inning rally, G-E-T scored once more in the third and added an insurance run in the sixth to seal the 6-1 win.

Lettner led the way offensively, going 3 for 4 with two runs, two steals and an RBI. Senior Kaitlyn Gunderson was 2 for 4 and senior Melissa Flynn was 2 for 3 with two runs scored in other multi-hit performances.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

