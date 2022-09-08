WATCH NOW: High school volleyball: Cotter wins battle of young teams over L-A

A couple of young and inexperienced volleyball squads met up at the John Nett Recreation Center on Thursday night as Cotter hosted Lewiston-Altura for an early-season Three Rivers Conference matchup and a cross-county rivalry as well.

It was the Ramblers youngsters that were able to gain an edge, picking up a 3-0 victory on their home court and giving themselves a shot of confidence to go along with the lessons they have learned in an up-and-down season.

“Every time we lose we’re challenged. And yes, we get better, but winning definitely is fun,” Cotter head coach Laurie Broghammer said.

While Lewiston-Altura lost the contest, the Cardinals showed flashes of the talent that makes the future so interesting for the team.

“That click is going to happen and I think it’s going to be very dynamic,” head coach Tanya LeJeune said. “We just have to get those fine-tuning pieces to put the finesse in the game.”

Throughout the first set, both teams were evenly matched with three ties and five lead changes early on. However, Cotter (5-5 overall, 2-1 TRC) caught fire with an eight-point run to stretch out to a 21-15 lead over the Cardinals (1-4, 0-3).

L-A lessened the deficit, but the Ramblers were able to close out a 25-21 win for a 1-0 lead.

In the first half of the second set, that tight competition continued with Cotter holding a narrow 15-14 lead. Cotter caught fire again, this time winning 10 of the final 13 points to close out a 25-17 lead and take the wind out of the Cardinals’ sails.

“We would get a couple runs, and then we’d have a setback and they’d capitalize on that. You have that game where they get the momentum, and you’ve got to fight back, and they kept the momentum,” LeJeune said.

Cotter kept its foot on the gas pedal at the start of the third set, taking an 8-4 lead. Lewiston-Altura battled back to tie the score 11-11 and then 12-12, but for the third set, the Ramblers pulled things together at the mid-point and surged ahead late for a 25-16 final score to seal the sweep.

The biggest factor that fueled Cotter’s strong play in the last set and a half was an increased confidence from the success of the earlier portion of the match.

“I think the kids started to focus more and really have some more confidence with their passing, which allowed us to use our offense a little bit more effectively,” Broghammer said.

Cotter was led by freshman Camrie Macal’s seven kills, with Macal picking up an ace as well. Sophomore Clarissa Sauer had a well-rounded performance with 15 digs and five kills.

For Lewiston-Altura, it was sophomore Rylee Kennedy who led the way, tallying nine kills. Junior Tiegan Prigge had a good night from the service line, going 10-for-10 with a pair of aces.

Even though they did not come away with the win, LeJeune is confident that her players will be able to out the defeat to good use.

“If we win some games, we’re going to learn from all of them, but we learn through a loss as well. We have the ability to come in and regroup after a game and just figure out what we need to clean up,” she said.

On Cotter’s side, the win was an encouraging sign for a team that has been up-and-down in a .500 season so far. Though the team is relatively inexperienced so far, with no seniors on the roster, the players’ athletic potential is tantalizing and their willingness to work to hone their skills give Broghammer hope for a strong finish to the season and beyond.

“You can be a good athlete and not be coachable, but I’m fortunate enough to have both qualities of the athleticism and also being coachable,” Broghammer said.