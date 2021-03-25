WATCH NOW: MSHSL girls basketball: Houston surges past Kingsland to punch program's first trip to state tournament

“We had a little bit of nerves,” Torgerson said. “But after we got through that slump we were able to keep going.”

Olivia Beckman helped snap the Hurricanes out of their funk, nailing a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 10-0 run that put them up 20-17. That run reached 14-2 until Kingsland ended the half with a 7-2 stretch to tie it up at 26 at the break.

Yet, the second half was a different story.

There was a noticeable different in the ball movement within the Houston offense. The ball was swinging side-to-side with paint touches that caused the Knights to scramble in their 2-3 zone. Limiting turnovers was a big point of emphasis too for Houston, which entered the break with 10 first-half turnovers.

“We just needed to slow down our offense a little bit,” Torgerson said. “We were a little fast in the first half and weren’t getting the right looks. Once we were a little bit more patient that’s when we were able to get the good looks we wanted.”

Soon, the Houston shooters found daylight, specifically Becca Rostad, who scored all 14 of her points in the second half. She was lethal behind the arc, swishing home four 3-pointers as part of a 19-5 Houston run to open up the half.