WATCH NOW: MSHSL girls basketball: Houston surges past Kingsland to punch program's first trip to state tournament

ROCHESTER — Before the season, Houston High School girls basketball coach Dale Moga knew his Hurricanes could make something special happen.
But never could he have predicted this.
Behind a big second half, top-seeded Houston made history on Thursday night by knocking off Southeastern Conference foe Kingsland 63-49 in a MSHSL Section 1A championship at Rochester Mayo High School to punch the program’s first trip to state.
In fact, the Hurricanes had never made it to the section semifinals until just this past Tuesday.
“I’m just so proud of the girls, I’m almost speechless,” Moga said. “These girls are like daughters to me. It means the world to them, it means the world to me. … Our first 40 years plus, our program, we really didn’t win.
“I don’t know all the records, but I don’t think we had a winning season until five years ago. So it’s been a journey. It’s been great. I’m just proud of these girls that we could continue our season.”
Much like the Section 1A semifinal that included a 10-1 deficit before it became a 62-49 victory over Hayfield, Houston got off to a slow start with Kingsland scoring the game’s first six points.
The Hurricanes (18-0) didn’t get on the board until a three-point play from sophomore Sydney Torgerson with 12 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the first half. It appeared the Hurricanes were doing their best to calm the butterflies in their stomachs and Kingsland took advantage by going ahead 17-10.
“We had a little bit of nerves,” Torgerson said. “But after we got through that slump we were able to keep going.”
Olivia Beckman helped snap the Hurricanes out of their funk, nailing a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 10-0 run that put them up 20-17. That run reached 14-2 until Kingsland ended the half with a 7-2 stretch to tie it up at 26 at the break.
Yet, the second half was a different story.
There was a noticeable different in the ball movement within the Houston offense. The ball was swinging side-to-side with paint touches that caused the Knights to scramble in their 2-3 zone. Limiting turnovers was a big point of emphasis too for Houston, which entered the break with 10 first-half turnovers.
“We just needed to slow down our offense a little bit,” Torgerson said. “We were a little fast in the first half and weren’t getting the right looks. Once we were a little bit more patient that’s when we were able to get the good looks we wanted.”
Soon, the Houston shooters found daylight, specifically Becca Rostad, who scored all 14 of her points in the second half. She was lethal behind the arc, swishing home four 3-pointers as part of a 19-5 Houston run to open up the half.
“Rostad’s 3s definitely got us going,” senior Emma Geiwitz said. “We just kept telling her, ‘Hey, look it’s going to start falling eventually’ and it finally did.”
Kingsland was forced to switch up its defense from a 2-3 zone to a man-to-man after Rostad made her fourth 3. That’s something Kingsland, traditionally, never does.
“I don’t think I have ever seen them come out of their 2-3 before,” Geiwitz said. “It felt great because it shows we were doing what we needed to do and it forced them to do what they didn’t want to do.”
It worked originally, as the Knights went on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit back down to single digits at 45-37. That was as they got, as Houston’s dynamic duo of Torgerson and Geiwitz was simply too much for Kingsland.
The two — who combined for 51 points in the Hurricanes’ semifinal victory — scored 15 of the Hurricanes’ next 16 points to help push the lead up to 19 with a little over four minutes remaining.
They finished with a combined 42 and Geiwitz leading the way with 23. They, along with Rostad, scored 36 of the Hurricanes’ 37 second-half points.
“We just clicked and it all came together,” Geiwitz said.
The Hurricanes are going to celebrate this one right now, but they know the job isn’t quite done yet.
“It’s time to finish it now,” Geiwitz said.