Weekend sports roundup: Winona's track athletes head to state, baseball team wins upset

Winona Senior High’s track and field program had a successful day at the MSHSL Section 1AA meet in Lakeville on Saturday, with six individuals and one relay team qualifying for next weekend’s state meet in the second day of section competition.

As a team, the Winhawks girls squad outperformed the boys.

Winona placed third out of 12 teams in the standings, scoring 121 points as Byron won the meet at 142 and Waseca took second at 136. For the boys, the Winhawks were sixth out of 12 with 80 points, with Faribault winning at 260 and Stewartville second at 106.

One member of the Winhawks girls qualified for state in a pair of events on Saturday, while another qualified for her second event on Saturday after already punching her ticket once during the first day of competition on Thursday.

Freshman Adriana Brenengen was the Section 1AA champion in the 100-meter dash at a time of 12.76 seconds, while also placing second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.84 to qualify twice.

Sophomore Shay Berlin-Burns placed second in the shot put on Saturday with a throw of 36-feet, ¾-inches after qualifying with a second-place finish in the discus on Thursday.

The Winhawks had another strong shot put performance on Saturday though, as senior Mandy Duellman defeated her teammate with a throw of 37-11¾ to win the section title in the event and make it to state.

The Winhawks’ lone relay qualifier came in the girls 4x800 relay as the team of eighth grader Calla Pike, junior Ava Pike, sophomore Faith Quinn and freshman Anna Gilmer ran a time of 10:00.69 to win a section championship and advance.

A trio of Winona boys were able to make it to state as well.

Eighth grader Devin Filzen will have the busiest slate at state, qualifying in the 100, 200, 800-meter and shot put of the wheelchair division.

Junior Myles Rasmussen punched his ticket with a second-place finish in the 1,600 at a time of 4:39.29.

Another WSHS junior qualified for state as Brayden Draheim ran a time of 51.77 in the 400-meter dash to take second place.

The Winhawks will be in action beginning Friday morning at the MSHSL State Championship Meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

BASEBALL

Winona 6, Byron 5

The Winhawks continued their underdog run through the MSHSL Section 1AAA tournament on Saturday, pulling off their second upset in a row by beating top-seeded Byron 6-5.

One round earlier, Winona beat two-seed Red Wing 7-1 to advance to the section semifinal.

WSHS is no stranger to upsetting Byron this year, as the Bears started the year 14-0 before Winona handed them their first loss of the year in a 15-10 nonconference tilt in Winona.

Byron defeated five-seed Northfield in the elimination bracket finals, setting up a rematch between the Bears and Winhawks on Wednesday in Austin, with Winona needing to win just one of two games to claim the section title and the Bears needing to win two in a row. Game One will begin at 5 p.m. at Marcusen Park, with a second game following if needed.

Southland 2, Rushford-Peterson 1

The fifth-seeded Trojans saw their season come to a close on Saturday in the semifinals of the elimination bracket of the MSHSL Section 1A tournament, losing a tight game against three-seed Southland.

R-P struck first, scoring one run in the bottom of the second inning, but the Rebels were able to keep the Trojans scoreless for the remainder of the game from there.

Southland tied the score with one run in the fifth inning, then took the lead with one run in the top of the seventh inning.

