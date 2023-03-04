Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau's boys basketball team pulled off a playoff upset Friday night, as the six-seeded Red Hawks hit the road and upended the third-seeded Colby 76-67 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal.

It was a strong first half for G-E-T, leading 35-22 at halftime thanks to a gritty performance by the team’s zone defense.

That margin held throughout the early portion of the second half, but Colby made a run to cut it close near the end, only for the Red Hawks to hold on thanks to steady free throw shooting by junior Cody Schmitz and freshman Mason Brone.

The pair iced Monday’s first-round overtime victory over Altoona at the charity stripe as well, and G-E-T head coach Jared McCutchen says that he is confident if the upcoming regional final comes down to free throws also.

“We like our chances when it turns into a foul game,” McCutchen said.

Schmitz led the way with 30 points, followed by 21 from junior Braden Anibas, Brone had 13 and junior Jack Beedle scored 10.

With the win the Red Hawks advance to the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday, where they will hit the road again to take on two-seed Elk Mound (20-5). G-E-T is seeking its first regional win since the three-seeded Red Hawks beat two-seeded Black River Falls 75-52 in 2018.

Though the Mounders are the higher-ranked squad, G-E-T won the teams’ matchup in the regular season, pulling off a double-digit comeback in a 67-62 win in Elk Mound on Feb. 13.

With that prior victory and one playoff upset already under their belt, the Red Hawks are confident in their ability to keep the season alive.

“We always trust ourselves, have a lot of confidence in ourselves going into these big games,” Schmitz said. “We play Elk Mound, already played them, already beat them, so we’re going to be confident for that game as well.”

Division 5

C-FC 81, Pittsville 79 (2OT)

In a matchup between the fifth-seeded Pirates (13-12) and fourth-seeded Panthers (17-9), the two teams could not have been much more evenly matched as C-FC needed two overtimes to pull off a slight upset in a Division 5 regional semifinal game.

At halftime the two teams were tied 26-26, and the score was still even 63-63 at the end of regulation. After four minutes of overtime, the score was once again knotted at 72-72, but the Pirates outscored the Panthers 9-7 in the second overtime period to claim the victory.

Pittsville senior Samuel Bowden was the game’s leading scorer, with 29 points.

C-FC sophomore Cameron Lipinski led the way with 25 points, followed by senior Andrew Bissen’s 20 and junior Drew Wicka’s 18.

The Pirates will travel to take on top-seeded Royall at 7 p.m. in Saturday night’s regional final, seeking the program’s first regional title since defeating Fennimore 54-35 in 2017.