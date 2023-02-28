GALESVILLE — Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s boys basketball team struggled for much of the group’s first-round playoff game Tuesday night, but when it counted, the Red Hawks came up clutch.

“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish, and that’s kind of the moral of the story tonight,” junior Cody Schmitz said.

The sixth-seeded Red Hawks trailed 11-seed Altoona by 10 points midway through the second half, but came on strong at the end of the game to force overtime, then jumped into the lead and held on for a 66-61 overtime victory over the Railroaders in a WIAA Division 3 regional matchup.

Both teams went back-and-forth early on, with G-E-T (13-12) ahead 21-20 at eight minutes, 16 seconds.

Little did they know then, but that would be the last time the Red Hawks would lead in regulation.

Altoona (7-18) surged ahead in the remainder of the half, taking a 38-31 lead into the locker room, in large part thanks to the offensive explosion of junior Keaton Camastral, who had 22 points in the first half, including six 3-pointers.

G-E-T has played primarily zone defense all year, but the Red Hawks coaches knew they had to shake things up to slow down Camastral and company.

So they switched to man defense and tasked freshman Mason Brone with guarding the red-hot Railroaders junior.

Despite his youth, Brone is wise beyond his years in the fundamentals of one-on-one defense.

“Mason’s a freshman, but he’s like a senior man defender,” head coach Jared McCutchen said. “He can guard the other team’s best guard, he’s very good at staying in front, he knows how to hedge screens and trail screens. He’s really smart.”

The strategy worked as Camastral had just six points in the second half.

A couple quick G-E-T buckets at the start of the second half cut the deficit to 38-36, but the Railroaders regained their composure and went on a 12-4 run to build up a 50-40 lead with 10:24 in the game.

Just as it looked like an upset might be brewing, the Red Hawks came alive with a 10-0 run capped off with a pair of free throws by Schmitz to tie the score 50-50 at 8:16.

Altoona got a bucket and went 1-for-2 at the free throw line to get ahead 53-50, but Brone hit a crucial 3-pointer to tie the game 53-53.

For the rest of the game, the two teams traded buckets as the Railroaders would go ahead by a couple points and G-E-T would tie it back up.

Schmitz stole the ball and dunked it to tie the score 58-58 at 2:12, and neither team scored the rest of the way and they headed to overtime.

Early in overtime, each team got a bucket for a 60-60 score, but Brone hit a key 3-pointer again at 2:40 to go ahead 63-60 lead for the Red Hawks’ first lead since midway through the first half. From that point on, G-E-T led the rest of the way to claim the win.

Though Brone has been a hard-nosed defender all year, and ranks in the top five in school history for single-season assists with 88 so far, but his scoring game took a bit longer to develop in his debut campaign.

Coming into Tuesday’s contest, the freshman averaged 4.4 points per game. However, he hit double digits for the first time in a 10-point game against Arcadia on Feb. 6 and has four double-digit performances in the past seven games, including 11 points against Altoona.

For the Red Hawks coaches, they always knew it could happen.

“In practice he shoots the lights out and we say ‘Mason, you’ve got to shoot a little bit more,’” McCutchen said.

Brone was joined in double digits by senior Jack Beedle at 12 points, junior Braden Anibas' 17 points, and Schmitz, who led the Red Hawks with 19.

Camastral led all scorers with 28, and senior Conner Lewis scored 10.

G-E-T moves on to hit the road and face three-seed Colby (17-5) in the regional semifinal Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Hornets will pose a tough matchup for the Red Hawks, with a physical playstyle and a deep group of offensive options that can each take over on any given night.

And yet, after nearly being upset themselves, the G-E-T players know that anything can happen in the playoffs.

“Just trust ourselves, we’re very capable of winning the next few games and really just playing our game,” Schmitz said.