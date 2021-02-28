WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska given No. 1 seed for Division 2 state tournament

After an undefeated season and a dominating postseason run thus far, the Onalaska High School boys basketball team earned the No. 1 seed for the WIAA Division 2 state tournament
The top-ranked Hilltoppers (18-0) will play fourth-seeded Appleton Xavier (23-4) in a semifinal at 9:05 a.m. Saturday at the La Crosse Center. Second-seeded Pewaukee (25-3) and Lake Mills (23-5) square off in the other semifinal at 12:25 p.m.
The winners meet at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at the La Crosse Center for the championship game.
Photos: Onalaska BBB vs Rice Lake
WATCH NOW: WIAA boys basketball—Onalaska advances to Division 2 state tournament with win over Rice Lake
“We’re going for the gold. We’re going for the gold,” senior forward Victor Desmond said. “You heard it here first: We’re not done yet. We’ve got two more to win.”
The Hilltoppers advanced to their first state tournament since 2013 after an impressive defense performance against Rice Lake in a 49-23 victory in Saturday's sectional championship.
In the Division 4 bracket, Onalaska Luther (19-1) will take on top-seeded The Prairie School (23-3) 9:05 a.m. on Friday at the La Crosse Center after being given the No. 4 seed. Second-seeded Lourdes Academy (23-5) takes on third-seeded Edgar (23-2) in the other semifinal at 12:25 p.m.
The winners meet at 6:35 p.m. Friday at the La Crosse Center in the title game.
The Knights clinched the program's first state appearance with a thrilling 46-44 victory over Blair-Taylor in Saturday's sectional semifinal. They have won 10 straight and have not lost since a 71-49 setback to West Salem on Jan. 25.
Alex Vandenhouten
Sports reporter
