WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska given No. 1 seed for Division 2 state tournament
WIAA boys basketball: Onalaska given No. 1 seed for Division 2 state tournament

Photos: Onalaska BBB vs Rice Lake

Onalaska coach Craig Kowal cuts down the net following Saturday's WIAA Division 2 sectional final game against Rice Lake. Onalaska defeated Rice Lake by a score of 49-23.

 Craig Johnson

After an undefeated season and a dominating postseason run thus far, the Onalaska High School boys basketball team earned the No. 1 seed for the WIAA Division 2 state tournament  

The top-ranked Hilltoppers (18-0) will play fourth-seeded Appleton Xavier (23-4) in a semifinal at 9:05 a.m. Saturday at the La Crosse Center. Second-seeded Pewaukee (25-3) and Lake Mills (23-5) square off in the other semifinal at 12:25 p.m. 

The winners meet at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at the La Crosse Center for the championship game. 

The Hilltoppers advanced to their first state tournament since 2013 after an impressive defense performance against Rice Lake in a 49-23 victory in Saturday's sectional championship. 

In the Division 4 bracket, Onalaska Luther (19-1) will take on top-seeded The Prairie School (23-3) 9:05 a.m. on Friday at the La Crosse Center after being given the No. 4 seed. Second-seeded Lourdes Academy (23-5) takes on third-seeded Edgar (23-2) in the other semifinal at 12:25 p.m.

The winners meet at 6:35 p.m. Friday at the La Crosse Center in the title game. 

The Knights clinched the program's first state appearance with a thrilling 46-44 victory over Blair-Taylor in Saturday's sectional semifinal. They have won 10 straight and have not lost since a 71-49 setback to West Salem on Jan. 25. 

Photos: Onalaska Luther wins WIAA Division 4 sectional final over Blair-Taylor 46-44

Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
Photos: Luther BBB vs Blair-Taylor
