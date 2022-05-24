WIAA boys golf regionals: C-FC second, G-E-T 4th in sectional-qualifying performances

COCHRANE — The Cochrane-Fountain City High School boys golf team turned in a second-place finish at its own WIAA Division 3 regional and earned the right to play in a sectional next week.

The Pirates shot a collective 347 and were only beaten by Neillsville (344) at The Grove Golf Course in Tuesday. The runner-up performance gives them a chance to compete in the Markesan Sectional at Lawsonia Golf Course in Green Lake on May 31.

Freshman Cameron Lipinski led C-FC with a third-place finish and score of 10-over-par 80 in the regional. Senior teammate Aidan Schmidtknecht tied for fifth at 84, senior Matt Bjorge was seventh(91), and freshman Reed Schmidtknecht tied for eighth (92).

Division 2

Black River Falls Regional

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau placed fourth out of eight teams at Skyline Golf Course and gets to play in a sectional tournament.

The Red Hawks grabbed the final qualifying spot with a score of 369, which was just one shot better than fifth-place Arcadia. Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire Regis won with a 333 and was followed by Black River Falls (355) and Bloomer (367).

G-E-T was led by senior Caleb Lightfoot, who tied for fourth place individually with a 12-over-par 84. Senior Boden Bratberg added a 93, junior Christopher Wagner a 95 and senior Lance Jumbeck a 97.

The Red Hawks advance to play in the Antigo Sectional on May 31.

