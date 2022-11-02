WIAA cross country: C-FC championships bridge program's past and present

The state championship high has not worn off yet for longtime Cochrane-Fountain City cross country coach Gary Brone.

His phone is still ringing off the hook as friends, family and former athletes continue to reach out and congratulate Brone for the Pirates’ three-title performance at last Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids.

Even though Brone has been the coach for eight team state titles and three individual championships in his 40 years as the Pirates’ coach, this season’s set of wins has been celebrated unlike anything he has experienced in the past.

“We’ve gone through this many times before, but for some reason, the response to this one has been crazy,” Brone said.

Part of the uptick in excitement is due to the unprecedented nature of the victories.

With freshman Addy Duellman winning the Division 3 girls race and senior Wes Pronschinske winning the Division 3 boys race, C-FC had a pair of individual champions in the same season for the first time in the history of the WIAA state meet.

Adding a girls team title on top of that was icing on the cake.

While the overall feat was a new one for Wisconsin’s record books, winning cross country state titles is a feat that dates back to the start of the C-FC program.

Brone was the head coach in the first season of Pirates cross country back in 1983, taking on the role after his son and some friends wanted to compete even though the school did not have a team at the time.

The C-FC booster club raised money for uniforms and bus rides, and Brone learned to coach on the fly as a hobbyist runner who had little formal training in the sport of cross country.

Just one year later, the Pirates boys won the Division C championship to kick-start Brone’s 40-year on-and-off dynasty.

The boys team reached the pinnacle of its success in the mid-90s, winning four Division 3 titles in a row from 1993 to 1996.

The girls joined in on the tail end of that streak, winning three individual titles in a row from 1995 to 1997, taking home a team state title in 1996 and adding two more team wins in 1998 and 1999, which would be the program’s last state championship until this fall.

Those girls teams in the 90s are much more connected to the current squad than just being fellow title winners, though.

Key contributors to that run of dominance were the Earney sisters. Rachel Earney won an individual title in both 1995 and 1996, Selina Earney was victorious in the 1997 race, and Ashley Earney was a winner of a pair of team titles.

Now the next generation of Earneys have made their impact on a C-FC state championship, though they do not share their mothers’ maiden name.

Duellman is the daughter of Ashley, who is now an assistant coach for the Pirates as well.

Additionally, C-FC’s second fastest runner, Reese Ehrat, who placed 11th at state, is the daughter of Selina.

Despite all the success in Brone’s career as a coach, people in the community will still sometimes joke with him that it has been all Earney for him.

This year’s pair of Pirates individual state champions are both on opposite bookends to their careers.

For Pronschinske, it was a fitting end to a stellar career.

With an eighth-place finish at state as a sophomore and a fifth-place state finish in his junior season, Pronschinske continued to adjust his expectations rather than being content with the impressive performances he already accomplished.

“He was always setting his goals just a little bit higher each year,” Brone said. “He wasn’t shying away from it.”

The senior has already received plenty of offers to join Division III college squads around the Midwest, but he is still weighing his options as to whether he would like to run in college or focus on his studies at a school known for its academics.

Meanwhile, Duellman’s title comes in her first trip to state during her varsity debut season.

It did not take long for the youngster to endear herself to C-FC’s longtime coach.

“You could tell the kid’s talented. She’s all about the sport, all about running, she’s the real deal,” Brone said.

Duellman’s dedication paid off, as she claimed the individual title with a time of 18:58, which ranks fourth in state meet history for Division 3 and is the best time for a Division 3 freshman.

That time also sits just six seconds behind the Division 3 record of 18:52.9, set in 2019 by Weyauwega-Fremont sophomore Abby Bartel.

With three more years left, and the dedication to the running lifestyle she has, Duellman has a legitimate shot at taking down that mark.

After hitting such a high point so late in his career, Brone has begun to start to ponder the question of going out on top. While he has not yet made up his mind, he says he is leaning slightly toward retirement.

Pushing 80 years old, he has grown tired of all the logistics and paperwork that comes along with being the head honcho, though he still loves coaching, and if he was to step back as the head coach, he would still work with the team as a volunteer assistant.