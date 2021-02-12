WIAA girls basketball: C-FC runs past Elmwood to advance to regional championshp

"I thought we played very unselfish tonight," Rollinger said. "We really work as a team well. Nobody was doing it themselves. It was all teamwork tonight."

That was fully evident by the fact that all nine Pirates registered at least a point on the night. Led by Rollinger's 13, C-FC saw three finish in double figures with seniors Jordyn Halverson and Emma Baures each scoring 11. Fellow senior Lydia Engel added six points, while Haili Brone tallied five for a Pirates squad that led by as many as 30 in the second half.

"Defense leading to offense and we were moving the ball quick," Peterson said. "Chayce had some good open looks but we are making the one extra pass. It's great to see."

It all leads to a rubber match with the second seeded Wildcats (17-3), who won the Dairyland Large Conference with a 13-1 record in the regular season ahead of C-FC (12-2). The two teams split in the regular season, but the Pirates won the most recent matchup 75-61 on Jan. 21.

"The kids are excited for it and we know it's going to be a tough matchup," Peterson said. "They are a super good team and they are playing well. They have a couple of really good scorers at close to 20 a game, but they also have some good role players that if you fall asleep on them can score 10 or 12. So we know it's going to be a battle."

