WIAA state cross country: C-FC wins trio of titles

After just over 20 years, the dominant Cochrane-Fountain City cross country program is gaining its second wind.

At Saturday’s WIAA state championship meet in Wisconsin Rapids, C-FC individuals won both the boys and girls race, and the Pirates girls won the team title in an all-around strong performance.

Freshman Addy Duellman won the 149-runner girls race with a time of 18-minutes, 58.1-seconds to become the first C-FC girls champion since sisters Rachel and Selina Earney won three-straight, with Rachel in 1995 and 96, while Selina won in 1997.

Duellman’s time is the fourth fastest ever recorded in Division 3 at a state meet, and was 10 seconds ahead of Boscobel sophomore Nora Jillson’s runner-up performance of 19:08.4 Saturday.

A few hours later, senior Wesley Pronschinske crossed the finish first in the 151-runner boys race at 16:08.9 for the first boys individual title in C-FC history.

Pronschinske finished nine seconds ahead of runner-up Glenwood City senior JJ Williams’ time of 16:17.0, and the C-FC senior’s time ranks 24th all-time in Division 3 state meets.

As a team, the Pirates girls 132 points to win the championship over a 138-point effort from Oshkosh Lourdes Academy. It marks the ninth team title for C-FC overall, and the fourth girls championship. The last team victory for the Pirates was a 1999 girls win.

Joining Duellman near the top of the standings was a pair of seniors, as Reese Ehrat placed 11th with a time of 19:38.3 to earn seven points and Breilynn Halverson took 17th for 10 points at 20:13.9.

Sophomore Ana Knecht earned 53 points with a 90th place finish at 22:26.6 and junior Emma Mann earned 61 points in 98th at 22:38.0 to round out the scoring on the championship.

Freshman Bailey Pronschinske finished 99th at 22:38.4 and senior Ella Arneson was in 142nd at 25:50 in non-scoring performances for the Pirates.

Division 2

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau had one representative at the Division 2 state meet, as junior Adrianna Rotering finished with a time of 21:27.5 to place 85th in the 152-runner girls race.