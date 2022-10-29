 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA STATE CROSS COUNTRY

WIAA state cross country: C-FC wins trio of titles

  • 0

After just over 20 years, the dominant Cochrane-Fountain City cross country program is gaining its second wind.

At Saturday’s WIAA state championship meet in Wisconsin Rapids, C-FC individuals won both the boys and girls race, and the Pirates girls won the team title in an all-around strong performance.

Freshman Addy Duellman won the 149-runner girls race with a time of 18-minutes, 58.1-seconds to become the first C-FC girls champion since sisters Rachel and Selina Earney won three-straight, with Rachel in 1995 and 96, while Selina won in 1997.

Duellman’s time is the fourth fastest ever recorded in Division 3 at a state meet, and was 10 seconds ahead of Boscobel sophomore Nora Jillson’s runner-up performance of 19:08.4 Saturday.

A few hours later, senior Wesley Pronschinske crossed the finish first in the 151-runner boys race at 16:08.9 for the first boys individual title in C-FC history.

People are also reading…

Pronschinske finished nine seconds ahead of runner-up Glenwood City senior JJ Williams’ time of 16:17.0, and the C-FC senior’s time ranks 24th all-time in Division 3 state meets.

As a team, the Pirates girls 132 points to win the championship over a 138-point effort from Oshkosh Lourdes Academy. It marks the ninth team title for C-FC overall, and the fourth girls championship. The last team victory for the Pirates was a 1999 girls win.

Joining Duellman near the top of the standings was a pair of seniors, as Reese Ehrat placed 11th with a time of 19:38.3 to earn seven points and Breilynn Halverson took 17th for 10 points at 20:13.9.

Sophomore Ana Knecht earned 53 points with a 90th place finish at 22:26.6 and junior Emma Mann earned 61 points in 98th at 22:38.0 to round out the scoring on the championship.

Freshman Bailey Pronschinske finished 99th at 22:38.4 and senior Ella Arneson was in 142nd at 25:50 in non-scoring performances for the Pirates.

Division 2

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau had one representative at the Division 2 state meet, as junior Adrianna Rotering finished with a time of 21:27.5 to place 85th in the 152-runner girls race.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News