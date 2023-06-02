LA CROSSE — Cochrane-Fountain City freshman Addy Duellman battled through the heat and made the podium in her first taste of the WIAA track and field state meet Friday morning, placing fourth in the Division 3 1,600-meter run.

Duellman had the top seed time heading into the meet, and led by about a half second after the third lap of the four-lap race. In the final lap, a trio jumped ahead to take the top three spots as the Pirates freshman ran a time of 5:01.08.

Chequamegon junior Autumn Michalski won the race with a time of 4-minutes, 52.35-seconds for her first career title in the event.

It was a tough start for Duellman, who got stuck in a pack early in the race, but she rallied in the middle two laps to lead Michalski with one lap remaining before the high-80’s temperatures with high humidity took its toll.

“Obviously the heat was really tiring and I got boxed in a little bit at the beginning,” Duellman said. “I’m really excited. Obviously I wanted to do a little better, but I did my best.”

The freshman, who won the Division 3 cross country state title last fall, still managed to medal in her track state meet debut despite the less-than-ideal conditions, running her third-fastest time of the season and a time that would have been a new school record at the start of the year.

Duellman set the C-FC record in the event twice this season, with a time of 4:58.17 at the section meet last week as the current school best.

She will get another shot at the podium Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on the campus of UW-La Crosse while competing in the 3,200, the second-to-last event of the meet.

With one event under her belt, Duellman now has a better plan of attack heading into her second.

“I think now I know I’ve got to get out there right away and not get boxed in and just stay out there with one and two,” she said.

Division 2

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealau’s lone state competitor senior Jordan Stanislowski finished her competition Friday morning, taking 16th place out of 16 in the triple jump.

The senior had a fault on her first attempt, then registered leaps of 33-feet, 11¼-inches on her next two tries to finish her last meet with her career-best distance.