WIAA state track and field: C-FC's Pronschinske takes second in 3200; girls have two relay teams podium

“We realized anything can happen,” said Halverson who also finished ninth in the 800. “We saw that in sections. You look up and see the times, but the times don’t really matter, it just depends on the day.”

The Pirates were close to taking second, finishing just behind Prairie Farm (4:11.29).

“I wanted second,” Halverson said. “If only I had a few more meters.”

Brone 6th in 200

C-FC junior Haili Brone earned a spot on the podium with a sixth-place finish in the 200. Brone had qualified for the final as the No. 9 seed by finishing fifth in her heat.

“It’s been a long year and have gone through different things,” Brone said. “I didn’t think I was going to make finals, getting here is fun — it being my first year. We have a small team this year. We don’t have as many people out. We had a few COVID things and then small meets, that was hard.”

Her time of 27.43 was just behind fifth place Eden Maranell of Howards Grove (27.428). But still for Brone, the thrill of seeing her name and hearing a contingency of fans, family and friends go crazy with excitement is something she won’t be forgetting anytime soon.