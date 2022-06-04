WIAA state track and field: C-FC's Pronschinske takes third in Division 3 3,200

LA CROSSE — Cochrane-Fountain City High School junior Wesley Pronschinske took third in the Division 3 boys 3,200-meter run at the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex at UW-La Crosse.

Pronschinske finished in 9 minutes, 30.4 seconds and held off Iola-Scandinavia sophomore Charlie Vater, who finished in 9:30.54, down the stretch.

Durand senior Parker Schneider won the event in 9:18.51, and Chippewa Falls McDonell senior Dan Anderson was second in 9:26.14.

Schneider, who claimed 2020 Division 3 state cross country championship, also won the 800 (1:54.29) and 1,600 (4:17.79) on Friday, the former of which set a state record.

Schneider and Anderson led the pack from the start, while Pronschinske worked his way up through the top group.

Pronschinske's first 400 clocked in at 1:10.72; he was less than 3 seconds off Schneider but at sixth overall. He was in fifth after 800 meters but moved up to third after his third lap.

He held that spot through 2,000 meters before dropping to fourth, but his final lap was strong enough to retake third.

Pronschinske finished second in the 3,200 at last year's state meet and should be in good position for another strong showing next season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0