WIAA state track and field: G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe advances to finals in 100, 300 hurdles

LA CROSSE, Wis. — G-E-T High School senior Quinn Wenthe qualified for the finals in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet with her performances Friday, which included the top preliminary time in the 300 hurdles.

Wenthe finished that event in 46.1 seconds to edge Madison Edgewood senior Amber Grosse by .26 seconds. She was fourth overall in the 100 hurdles at 15.64 seconds; Grosse won that event in 15.23.

Finals will be held on Saturday.

Wenthe was also part of the Red Hawks' 1,600-meter relay team — along with Tauna Janssen, Avali Bratberg and Kaylee Hauge — which qualified for Saturday's finals. The team was sixth overall in the prelims at 4:08.8.

C-FC's 1,600 relay team of Haili Brone, Alyvia Arneson, Ana Knecht and Breilynn Halverson qualified for the Division 3 finals with the third-fastest prelim time at 4:09.13

