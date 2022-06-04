WIAA state track and field: G-E-T's Wenthe, Thompson earn podium finishes

LA CROSSE — The fall wasn't something Quinn Wenthe could even comprehend until she looked up from her position on the ground.

The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School senior had never fallen during a hurdle race during her career until Saturday. Until she was making her last bid at the Division 2 state championship in the 100-meter hurdles at the WIAA state track and field meet.

"I didn't realize it was happening until I was actually laying on the ground," Wenthe said of the tumble over the last hurdle. "This was my senior year. This was my last 100 hurdles, and I fell. I was heartbroken."

But Wenthe wasn't finished. She talked to fellow competitors, she talked to teammates and she talked to coaches. And she rebounded from the situation.

Wenthe turned it all around with a third-place run in the 300 hurdles in 46.56 seconds that brought back the smiles that generally accompany big meets for the senior.

"I just wanted to be calm, cool, collected," Wenthe said of the time between races. "I've come to realize that I run better if I'm not nervous about it, so staying calm is half of it for me."

THOMPSON FIFTH: G-E-T senior Will Thompson closed out his high school career with a podium finish in the Division 2 boys 110 hurdles final.

Thompson placed fifth with a time of 15.7 seconds out of Lane 9. Seeded eighth among the finalists, Thompson was pleasantly surprised with the result.

“I really wasn’t expecting a lot,” Thompson said. “I was just going to go in there and try my best and here we are.”

Despite wet conditions, Thompson managed to best his Coulee Conference meet time of 16.22 seconds, which won him a conference championship. Thompson said he had to manage his adrenaline with sprinkles throughout the morning adding a degree of difficulty to the hurdle events.

“That’s my biggest thing,” Thompson said. “It just takes one step off with all that adrenaline to fall and eat a hurdle. It was definitely something I thought about.”

Thompson caps of a season in which he won four events at the Coulee Conference meet and a career with seven total conference championships.

“It’s consistency, hard work, showing up to practice,” Thompson said. “You have to be willing to learn. I have a lot of great coaches with a lot of information to take in."

Lucas Heyroth of Lodi won the event with a time of 14.9 seconds. Logan senior Keenan Hass finished eighth with a time of 15.92, earning a single team point for the Rangers.

