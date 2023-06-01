A pair of Cochrane-Fountain City runners are looking to join an elite group at this weekend’s WIAA state track and field meet in La Crosse.

Senior Wesley Pronschinske and freshman Addy Duellman each won individual state titles this past fall at the Division 3 cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids, and now the duo are looking to extend their long-distance dominance by winning state titles in both the 1,600-meter run and 3,200 this spring.

In Wisconsin history only 40 athletes have managed the feat, with 18 girls and 22 boys winning all three titles in a single school year. At the Division 3 level, the number dwindles down to just seven girls and eight boys.

At last year’s state meet, the feat occurred twice as senior Kayci Martensen of Benton-Scales Mound-Schullsburg won the two events in Division 3 after winning the Division 2 girls cross country title and Valders senior Shane Griepentrog won both events at Division 2 after winning the Division 3 cross country crown.

If you ask Pronschinske, the advantage to being a former cross country state champ is less about the physical skills required in the fall sport than the mental edge.

“A lot of it is being able to perform at the big stage. When you’ve got 10,000 people all around the track, it can get in your head pretty easily. Being able to take advantage of that energy is big for sure,” Pronschinske said.

Pronschinske is no stranger to the state track meet, qualifying each of the past three years after his freshman season was cancelled by the pandemic in 2020. He made the podium in each of his prior appearances, finishing third as a junior and second as a sophomore.

In his cross country career, Pronschinske had top-10 finishes his sophomore and junior season as well, placing eighth and fifth respectively prior to his senior-year championship, giving hope for a similar improvement on the track.

It is a wide open field in both events for the Division 3 boys, with five of the top six in the 1,600 and three of the top five in the 3,200 having since graduated, including dual-champion Parker Schneider of Durand and dual-runner-up Dan Anderson.

Pronschinske comes into the state meet with the fourth-best sectional time, and after spending just about the entire season well ahead of the rest of the field in every race he entered, he knows it will be an adjustment to be in a pack of similarly-talented runners in the final races of his career.

“Now that I’ve been there a couple times, it’s easier to get used to. It’s definitely a shock when a whole pack is with you instead of maybe one or two other people,” he said.

C-FC’s other title hopeful is on the opposite end of the career, as the freshman Duellman is looking to continue her hot start.

In the fall, Duellman’s cross country title came as she ran the fourth-fastest Division 3 time in state meet history and the best for a freshman in the division.

Despite that cross country experience, this will still be her first time on the track at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on the campus of UW-La Crosse.

It will not be her first time at the complex, though, after watching one of her cousins compete a few years ago, hoping that one day she would be the one competing.

“Quite a while ago when one of my cousins ran there, and I was always really excited to go,” Duellman said.

In her first trip, Duellman is coming in with a prime opportunity to pick up a pair of titles.

The Pirates freshman has the top seed time in both of her events, with her 4:58.17 outpacing Chaquamegon junior Autumn Michalski’s 4:59.59 in the 1,600, and Duellman’s 3,200 time of 11:19.57 ahead of Michalski’s 11:21.76.

While the champion of both events Martensen is not around this spring, last year’s runner ups will be back to give Duellman a run for her money, as Michaelski looks to take the crown in the 3,200 and Rosholt junior Sophia Bablitch aims to improve in the 1,600, seeded sixth at 5:14.63.

If Duellman was to follow up her cross country title with wins in both distance events, not only would she join a select few in the history of the state, she would also etch her name into family lore; aunt Selina Earney won the 1997 cross country title for C-FC and followed up with 1,600 and 3,200 wins in the spring of 98.

Both athletes have the physical gifts required to win a state title, as does every runner that makes it this far. But Pirates co-head coach Bryan Madsen agrees with Pronschinske that his duo’s edge comes between the ears.

“They’re two of the smartest runners I’ve ever watched run,” Madsen said. “How calculated they are in the amount of energy they spend and their splits. Usually they have enough where the last lap is their strongest lap.”