LA CROSSE — Every athlete has an anxious week’s wait from the end of their section meet until the start of the state title meet, but Cochrane-Fountain City senior Wesley Pronschinske had a little extra on his mind.

At the Pirates’ Division 3 section meet in Lancaster, the senior ran a time that was nine-hundredths of a second shy of the C-FC school record in the 1,600-meter run as he qualified for state.

Throughout the nine days between the two competitions, Pronschinske did not try to keep his mind off the record.

“I definitely kept it in my head. I had the confidence I could do it and I never doubted myself in the last week, so that helped,” Pronschinske said.

Pronschinske’s persistence paid off, as the senior ran a time of 4 minutes, 24.8 seconds to smash the school record by nearly four seconds and place sixth to medal in the event during the second day of the WIAA state track and field meet on the campus of UW-La Crosse.

“Very surreal. I’m glad I was able to do it, I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my coaches and friends and family and teammates,” he said.

In theory, the race got off to a rocky start as Pronschinske got boxed in early and was forced to the back of the pack on the first lap.

However, Pronschinske made lemonade with those lemons as the race went on.

“I was back a ways in the pack, but I think it ended up being a good thing because it helped me from going a little too fast and I hit the paces I wanted to because of that,” Pronschinske said.

Each lap he was another place or two higher, and by the final straight away he was firmly in sixth place, unlike his photo-finish as the runner-up in the 3,200-meter run the day before.

Unlike many of the races throughout the year where Pronschinske was far-and-away the top runner in the field, in Saturday’s race he had the motivation of seeing someone’s back in front of him.

“It’s a different mindset because you’re chasing the next person, not being chased. It definitely helps you run faster to catch the next person,” Pronschinske said.

With the sixth-place finish, Pronschinske earned his second podium placement of the weekend, the fourth of his track career and his seventh overall between cross country and track combined, including winning a Division 3 state championship in cross country last fall.

Though the competitor in him would have preferred another few state titles in that mix, he will be looking back on his four years with pride.

“I’m happy with it, I’m not going to complain for sure. Seven times on the podium, I’m definitely appreciative for the opportunity to show up all these times,” Pronschinske said.

The state meet marks the end of the official racing career for Pronschinske, who is going to UW-Madison next fall to focus on his studies, though he plans to look into the school’s club running options. Coach Bryan Madsen believes Pronschinske’s potential is even higher in races longer than the 1,600, 3,200 and 5,000 meters he has raced in throughout high school, setting up a bright future as marathoner and more.

The disappointment of wrapping up his esteemed high school career may require a bit of time for Pronschinske to truly comprehend, but going out with a pair of podiums at the state meet will help.

“It doesn’t really feel real, it’s going to take a bit to set in. It’s pretty bittersweet,” Pronschinske said.