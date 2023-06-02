LA CROSSE — Cochrane-Fountain City senior Wesley Pronschinske pulled away from the pack in the final steps of the 3,200-meter run…sort of.

Iola-Scandanavia junior Charlie Vater was 13 seconds ahead of the rest of the field en route to a Division 3 state title. However, Pronschinske was in a dead-heat with three opponents coming down the final straight away to contend for a runner-up finish, and the Pirates senior came out on top by less than a tenth of a second at the WIAA state track and field meet.

With a time of 9 minutes, 36.88 seconds, Pronschinske was just ahead of Athens senior Connor Sheahan’s 9:36.94, with Riverdale senior Nick Stitzer and Gillett senior Alex Peterson not far behind as well at 9:37.54 and 9:37.61 respectively.

Coincidentally, this was not Pronschinske’s first time coming down the stretch in the 3,200 with the final result hanging in the balance; last season, he and Vater were neck-and-neck and Pronschinske placed third by a hair, with a time of 9:30.40 compared to the future champion’s 9:30.54.

“It was pretty similar to last year, I just had to give it my all and I knew I could pull away from them,” Pronschinske said.

The Pirates senior’s time of 9:36.88 was his best of the season by nearly 10 seconds, and tied for the top state finish of his career, matching his runner-up finish as a sophomore and improving upon last year’s third-place finish in the senior’s third consecutive podium placement in the event.

While it is a solid finish to a decorated career, he admits it is not a solely joyful moment.

“It’s a little bittersweet. You wish you could come away with the gold, but it is what it is. I am glad I was able to leave it all out there,” Pronschinske said.

In the first two laps, when the full field was in a pack, it was clear that Pronschinske was near the front of the large group.

By the time the third lap was done, Vater was well in the lead but Pronschinske and the other trio were in a four-man pack that was in a class of its own ahead of the remainder of the field, and it would remain that way until just before the finish.

“I think I took the lead once or twice in there, I was trying to juggle what pace I needed to run and I ended up just having to stick in there. I didn’t know how much left over I’d have if I tried to break free,” Pronschinske said.

As the last lap was underway, a light drizzle began which would eventually lead to a lightning delay of nearly an hour after the completion of the race. For the end of the meet’s longest race on a day that had been unbearably hot, before the storm got bad the rain was welcomed by the runners.

“You could certainly feel the humidity pick up, and the last lap it started raining, so it was kind of nice. Thankfully the race didn’t get cancelled halfway through,” Pronschinske said.

Pronschinske, who was the Division 3 state champion in cross country this past fall, will be back in action Saturday in the second day of state track at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on the campus of UW-La Crosse while competing in the 1,600 for the first time of his career.

After earning his third podium placement in the 3,200, Pronschinske is aiming to put Friday’s event in the past and not only achieve statewide glory Saturday, but some hometown accolades as well after falling less than a tenth of a second shy of the school record in the 1,600 at last week’s sectional meet.

“Just trying to forget this and move on, hope for the school record, and do what I can,” Pronschinske said.