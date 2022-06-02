WIAA state track: C-FC runner makes state with help from his WSU friend

Cochrane-Fountain City junior Wesley Pronschinske has been one of the fastest long distance runners in the state of Wisconsin, both in track and cross country, throughout his high school career.

After a runner-up finish in the 3,200-meter run in Division 3 at last year’s WIAA state track meet, the junior has the Pirates’ best shot at a state title during this weekend’s 2022 WIAA Track and Field State Championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, beginning on Friday.

However his distance dominance started even before he hit high school.

“Wesley won every race when I coached him in eighth grade, oftentimes by margins of 20-30 seconds in the 1600,” Josh Jarpey said.

Jarpey is someone who knows a thing or two about long distance running; besides helping out as a middle school coach, he has also spent three years on the Winona State University cross country team, including a 48th place finish at the Division 2 Cross Country National Championship meet last fall, the only competitor from the Warriors men’s team to make it to nationals.

Since that fateful eighth grade season, the two have kept in touch, and the guidance from an athlete at the next level has helped Pronschinske gain an edge in his high school competitions.

“He knows a ton about running and he’s obviously really good. That’s been huge, it’s nice to have somebody to go to whenever I need help,” Pronschinske said.

“I’ve learned a lot over my running career, and have had many amazing coaches to learn from which I have tried to pass on to Wesley,” Jarpey added.

Pronschinske missed out on his freshman track season due to the 2020 season being cancelled because of the Covid 19 pandemic, but he made a strong state meet debut last spring in his sophomore season.

With a time of 10-minutes, 0.85-seconds, Pronschinske was just over four seconds behind the winning time of 9:56.10 by Clear Lake Senior Adam Loenser.

With Loenser graduating, that meant Pronschinske would be the top returner this season.

According to the state meet seeding, though, Pronschinske has the fifth best time in Division 3 heading into this year’s competition. With that said, Pronschinske has not had a chance to run a no-holds barred race yet this season, which is an exciting prospect for him to finally take the figurative brakes off.

“We’ll see what it ends up being. I haven’t really gone all out yet this year. I know I’m probably more of a dark horse coming into this meet. I’m going to give it my all and embrace the opportunity,” Pronschinske said.

One advantage he will have this spring is some familiarity with UW-La Crosse’s facilities, as opposed to when he went in blind last season.

He also has an additional season of cross country state experience, competing in his third-consecutive state meet and finishing in the top 10 for the second time last fall.

In 2019, Pronschinske placed eighth as the highest finish in the Division 3 state cross country for a sophomore, and in 2020 he had the highest finish for any non-senior when he placed fifth in Division 3.

With such a strong performance to close out the fall, it was easy motivation for Pronschinske to carry that momentum into the spring on the track.

“It gave me a lot of confidence, and my fitness was there, so if I just stayed healthy and kept things going, things should be on the right track,” he said.

While Pronschinske is the only C-FC boys competitor at state, he is joined by teammates from the girls team.

Senior Haili Brone is seeded fifth in the 200-meter dash and junior Breilynn Halverson ranks 13th in the 1,600-meter run. Both girls are also on the Pirates’ 4x400 relay team, which heads to state with the fourth-best time.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

