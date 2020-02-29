WIAA state wrestling: Mel.-Min./G-E-T's Andersen reaches title match

MADISON — Hunter Andersen stood with some of his teammates at the Kohl Center on Friday night as he finally said the words to make everything official.

“I won,” he said with a smile on his face as he scrambled to put a t-shirt on. “I can’t believe I won.”

That probably wasn’t totally accurate for the Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T senior, who has put together a pretty string season and should have expected success at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament.

But the scenario in which Andersen (39-11) qualified for a Division 2 170-pound championship match Saturday night was admittedly unexpected.

Andersen trailed Lodi’s Sawyer Helmbrecht by a point as their semifinal ticked down th its final 30 seconds. When the time remaining slipped under 20 seconds left, Andersen took command on a scramble and put Helmbrecht on his back for the finishing touches on a 9-6 victory.

“I was (junior varsity) as a freshman, but I came down here to watch,” Andersen said. “I went home and wrote a goal that said I want to be wrestling for a state championship by my senior year.

“It came true.”