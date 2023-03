Track and field practices begin today in Wisconsin to kick off the spring season, while starting next Monday in Minnesota, and each of the teams from the Winona area return some of the top performers from last year in various events.

Here is a look ahead at the season with a look back at the leaders and runner-ups from last season’s final Winona-area track and field leaderboard that did not graduate following last season.

A few weeks into the season once every team has a couple meets under their belt, the weekly leaderboard will return online Saturday and in Sunday’s paper.

BOYS

100-meter dash

Leader—Senior Dominic Davis – Winona – 11.41

Runner-up—Junior Owen Graner – Winona – 11.59

200-meter dash

Leader – Senior Brayden Draheim – Winona – 23.58

Runner-up—Xavier Schultz – Winona – 23.98

400-meter dash

Leader – Junior Luke Gardner – Cotter – 50.69

Runner-up—Senior Brayden Draheim – Winona – 51.28

800-meter run

Leader – Senior Dalton Hoel – R-P/H – 2:01.53

1,600-meter run

Runner-up – Senior Wesley Pronschinske – C-FC—4:37.29

3,200-meter run

Leader – Senior Wesley Pronschinske – C-FC—9:30.40

110-meter hurdles

Runner-up—Sophomore Quintin Betthauser – R-P/H – 16.45

Shot put

Leader – Junior Garrett Bonow – L-A – 53-feet, 0.75-inches

Runner-up – Senior Wesley Wollan – Winona – 45-feet, 5.5-inches

Discus

Leader – Senior Jackson Bergan – R-P/H – 131-feet, 9-inches

Runner-up – Senior Wesley Wollan – Winona – 129-feet, 3-inches

Triple Jump

Runner-up – Senior Brayden Draheim – Winona – 41-feet, 6.75-inches

Pole vault

Runner-up – Junior Sam Schutz – C-FC – 11-feet

GIRLS

100-meter dash

Runner-up – Sophomore Adriana Brenengen – Winona – 12.76

200-meter dash

Runner-up—Sophomore Adriana Brenengen – Winona – 26.46

400-meter dash

Leader – Junior Kaylee Hauge – G-E-T—1:01.21

800-meter run

Leader – Senior Breilynn Halverson – C-FC – 2:23.20

Runner-up – Junior Adrianna Rotering – G-E-T – 2:29.08

1,600-meter run

Leader – Sophomore Sonja Semling – Cotter – 5:21.03

Runner-up – Senior Breilynn Halverson – C-FC – 5:24.77

3,200-meter run

Leader—Sophomore Sonja Semling – Cotter – 11:29.66

Runner-up – Junior Mollie Ping – Winona – 12:07.08

100-meter hurdles

Runner-up – Freshman Aubryana Boldt – R-P/H – 16.51

300-meter hurdles

Runner-up – Sophomore Alexis Urbick – Winona – 49.04

Shot put

Runner-up – Junior Shay Berlin-Burns – Winona – 36-feet, 0.75-inches

Discus

Leader—Junior Shay Berlin-Burns – Winona – 122-feet, 1-inch

Runner-up – Sophomore Molly Cassellius – Winona – 114-feet, 6.5-inches

High jump

Co-Leader – Senior Ava Dahlke – Winona – 5-feet

Co-Leader – Sophomore Chloe Fratzke – Winona – 5-feet

Long jump

Leader – Sophomore Cecilia Dittrich – C-FC – 16-feet, 1.25-inches

Runner-up – Junior Carly Conway – Winona – 15-feet, 10.5-inches

Triple jump

Runner-up – Senior Jordan Stanislowski – G-E-T – 33-feet, 5.25-inches

Pole vault

Leader – Junior Lauren Honken—R-P/H – 9-feet, 4-inches