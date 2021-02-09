Winona Senior High boys basketball: Winhawks let one slip away against Century

Armed with another chance, Century capitalized, with Jaden Wysocki finishing a contested layup to give the Panthers the lead with under 20 seconds left.

Shane Scharmach had a chance to tie and then give the Winhawks the lead when he went to the free throw line with 4.7 seconds. But he missed the front end of the one-and-one. As a team the Winhawks were just 5 of 12 from the free throw line.

"We missed a lot of easy shots," Martin said. "The free throw line was our Achilles' Heel tonight."

It was a tough ending to a great night for Scharmach, who — with Hedin out — made the Winona offense go. He finished with nine points and had a number of assists for a Winhawk offense that looked crisp and clean at times but in the end, too many missed bunnies and free throws came back to bite them. Max Maxwell finished with a team-best 11 points, while AJ Appicelli and Grafton each finished with seven points a piece.

"Offensively, we seemed a little bit too extra — trying to get as many assists as we can," Martin said. "We did some good things, but we got a little tired at the end and that can lead to some poor offensive sets. In the end, we missed some easy buckets that in the end obviously would have helped us."