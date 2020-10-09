Winona Senior High football: Winhawks grind out victory in season opener

A new era of Winona Senior High football kicked off Friday night.
And although it wasn't the prettiest at times, the new look Winhawks made the plays when it mattered the most, as they grinded out a 14-9 win over Austin in front of a max crowd of 250 at Paul Giel Field.
The Winhawks have now won 25 consecutive regular season games and 23 straight at Paul Giel Field.
"I'm proud of the kids," coach John Cassellius said. "Just dealing with adversity. It's a learning process. Some of these kids are playing both ways the whole time and they haven't done that before. I'm proud of them for rallying together, playing hard and working together."
Replacing a senior class that saw seven earn a scholarship to play college football and the fact that they had limited amount of practice time, it was expected that it would take some time for the Winhawks to find their footing. That proved to be the case in the first half, as Winona was plagued by procedure penalties on offense and missed tackles on defense. With that Austin capitalized, completing a long pass before punching in from eight yards out on their first drive of the game to take the early 7-0 lead.
"Both sides of the ball there were some mistakes, which you know that's just the first game of the year and only having two weeks of practice, you're going to have that stuff," senior defensive back/wide receiver Trent Langowski said. "The first play on defense I had a mistake, not everyone's perfect. We just have to keep building on this win."
But the Winhawks answered Austin's scoring drive with one of their own after quarterback Jacob Heftman found Ben Rustad behind the Austin defense down the seam for a 64-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7.
"That was a big relief for us," Heftman, who threw for two touchdowns in his first varsity game. "Coming into a new year, no one knows what to expect, but we just trusted our coaching and made a great play."
That was a theme for the Winhawks.
It didn't always look the best, but they made the explosive plays when they had to like when Thomas Modjeski cut in front of the Austin defender to halt a drive deep in Winona territory with an interception on the ensuing Packers possession.
"We were athletes when it mattered," Langowski said. "We just played well when we needed it and we got it done."
And of course, one of those athletes the young Winhawks will be counting on all season will be Langowski and he delivered on both sides of the ball Friday night.
On a 3rd-and-8 on their opening drive of the second half, Heftman escaped pressure and delivered a strike while rolling to his left to Langowski, who made the contested catch before spinning away from his defender and tip-toeing the sideline for the 53-yard score to give the Winhawks the 14-7 lead. It was a play that was open earlier in the game, but they had just missed it. When it was called again, Heftman knew where to go with it.
"We ran that play earlier in the game," Heftman said. "We looked on the film and Trent was wide open. So once I saw it called again, I'm like, 'Alright, let's see if Trent's there.' I turned off, he was there. I made a throw and he made a great play in turning up field and scoring it."
But Langowski wasn't done yet.
After the Packers scored a safety from a bad snap going over the head of Heftman into the endzone to cut it to 14-9 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, they had the momentum. The ensuing drive saw them march inside the Winona 35. But then Langowski stepped in front of the Austin receiver, collecting the Winhawks second interception and marking the third time Winona had stopped an Austin drive inside their own 35.
"That's just the maturation process of who's the next leader, who's going to step up and make the plays? Trent definitely did that tonight," Cassellius said. "He played hard, played both ways a lot. I'm just super proud of him. Just to see him out there and rallying the troops."
From there the Winhawks were able to close it out. Austin did have a chance late, but came up short on a 4th-and-22 with two minutes left.
The Winhawks realize they have plenty to improve on, but just considering the amount of talent they had to replace from last year, the little amount of practice time and really no offseason, they should be proud of the effort Friday night.
"Our guys played with heart tonight," Langowski said. "Guys were dinged up, four or five other guys were cramping. But at the end of the day, it boiled down to us. We just wanted it more."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!