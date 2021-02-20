Winona Senior High hockey: Benson records first career shutout as Winhawks win annual outdoors game

Alex Benson has done plenty during his career between the pipes for the Winona Senior High boys hockey team.

But the program’s all-time saves leader was missing one thing on his resume: A shutout.

Well, he can now cross that off his list, as the Winona senior goaltender made 33 saves to record his first career shutout to help the Winhawks regain the ‘barge rope’ from rival Red Wing with a 4-0 victory over the Wingers in the annual outdoors game Saturday afternoon at Bud King Ice Arena.

Even with a mask covering his mouth you could see the amount of pride in Benson’s face, as this had been a long time coming for the senior.

“It took me five years,” Benson said while hiding a smile behind his mask. “Finally got it. ... But it takes the whole team, the whole team has to be on their game. Today we were and we got it.”

When the final horn sounded, the Winhawks leapt off the bench like they had just punched their ticket to the state tournament. They knew what was at stake for their longtime goaltender.

“We couldn’t be more proud of him,” senior Alex Charles said. “That one meant so much to us because we rally around him so many times. He’s always there to boost us up and this time we got to pay him back.”