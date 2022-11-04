Winona wrestling hall of fame names five new members

The Winona wrestling hall of fame elected five new members, with an induction banquet to be held on Friday, November 11 at the Eagles Club beginning at 4:30. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Kevin Creeley – 1987

Kevin Creeley, son of Jack and Sandy Creeley, was born and raised in Winona along with brother Chris and sisters Holly and Beth. The only wrestling that Kevin was exposed to as a kid was the pro wrestling he watched every Sunday afternoon on television.

As a sophomore, Creeley made the varsity team and remembers taking a good number of thumpings at 167 pounds, wrestling a tough Big Nine Conference schedule. Kevin had the opportunity to wrestle Chris Short from Simley in the first round of the Region Tournament that year.

Improvement for Creeley came quickly that following season and he began to hold his own against Big Nine opponents, knocking off David Hayes from John Marshall, who was ranked No. 4 in State, on his way to a very solid junior year.

As a Senior, Creeley moved up to 185 pounds and recorded a stellar season, defeating Wisconsin state champ Dan Skon from Pittsville in the La Crosse Logan Tournament and also beating Albert Lea’s Kevin Schiltz in a home dual and then defeating him again in a Region Final dogfight. Creeley was upset in the first round at state and Kevin watched Schiltz wrestle to a third-place finish that year and go on to win a State Title the following year.

After graduation, Kevin was planning to go to work while he figured out his next step, but Spencer Yohe called and talked him into going to the University of Minnesota-Morris where he went out for wrestling. After getting off to a 2-3 start, Creeley tore a hamstring and redshirted. Kevin came back to Winona for the summer and started working and did not make it back to Morris.

Robert Searcy – 1947

Bob Searcy was the cornerstone of the Winona High Wrestling program. He transferred to Winona High from northern Iowa after his sophomore year and immersed himself into the Winona school. Bob was active in many student activities and was a tremendous athlete, participating in football, baseball and wrestling.

One day at school he told Ed Giel that he had done some wrestling in Iowa and asked if he wanted to go to the YMCA and do some grappling. Ed considered himself a pretty tough scrapper and agreed, but said he spent most of the workout looking at the lights. Bob suggested starting a high school wrestling team and Ed volunteered to help him. They went in to Principal R.J. Williams to pitch the idea and he told them they could give it a try if they could find a coach. They went straight to head football Coach Butch Nash and he agreed to supervise the squad even though he had never wrestled. The first year they only had four team members.

Bob and Ed started recruiting some of their fellow football players and by the following year they had a team of 19 athletes, a coach (Robert Day), and a schedule of four dual meets and the region tournament. Coach Day had never wrestled, but Bob Searcy was able to teach the fledgling team the basics of the sport. Ed remembers Bob winning all of his matches, going 4-0 which included a hard fought win over Rochester’s Sandy Keith. Searcy was gearing up for the Region Tournament when he suffered a season ending leg injury in practice.

Bob’s plans after High School were to attend the University of Minnesota and participate in football, as well as wrestling. Searcy and some of his fellow U of M football players were playing softball before the season started and upon returning to the dorm, Robert Searcy collapsed and died of an apparent heart attack. It turned out that Bob had a rare heart defect that had gone undetected all through high school. It was a tragic end to an outstanding young life that was destined for greatness.

Brad Schafer – 1985

Brad Schafer, son of Dale and Diane Schafer, was born and raised in Winona along with older brothers Bryan and Brent. Brad was an outstanding student athlete at Winona Senior High, participating in football and track, serving as senior class president, and was selected as a graduation speaker at his commencement.

Brads first wrestling experience came as an eighth grader when he joined the junior high team under the direction of Bob Urness. Brad was a quick study and earned his first varsity letter as a freshman going on to be a four-year letter winner, three year varsity performer, and team captain as a senior.

Brad had a solid junior season and an excellent senior year, coming up just short of qualifying for the state tournament.

After graduating from Winona, Brad enrolled at University of Wisconsin-Superior where he wrestled under Augsburg Alum Scot Davis.The following year Scot left Superior to take the head wrestling position at Owatonna and Brad transferred to Augsburg College where he was a three-year starter for Coach Jeff Swenson. Schafer went on to be a two-time conference tournament finalist, a MIAC Conference Champion, a NCAA National Qualifier, and a two-time Academic All-American. Brad served as team captain his senior year, helping propel his team to a third-place finish in the National Tournament.

Brad stayed on as an assistant wrestling coach at Augsburg and had the privilege of coaching and mentoring four of his Winona Senior High teammates and helped guide the Auggies to a runner-up finish at nationals.

He was hired to teach mathematics at Apple Valley High School and served as an assistant wrestling coach. For the next 19 years, Brad immersed himself into the Apple Valley wrestling program, serving as coach Jim Jackson’s head assistant, taking over technique demonstrations and running practices. During those 19 years, Schafer had the opportunity to be part of 12 state team titles and the honor of coaching 41 individual state wrestling champions, just over two individual champions per year. The Apple Valley wrestling team was the No. 1 ranked team in the country in 2001 and 2002.

The Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association named Schafer its very first Assistant Wrestling Coach of the Year in 2003. Brad went on to be selected as the NWCA Midwest Region Assistant Coach of the Year.

Pete Woodworth – 1964

Pete Woodworth, son of Les and Dodo, grew up on the banks of the Mississippi along with older brother Pat and younger sister Lee. Pete showed a keen interest in sports and any type of physical challenge at an early age. Pete was an outstanding student athlete at Winona Senior High, participating in football, wrestling, and track.

Woodworth was a an accomplished wrestler, qualifying for the state wrestling tournament, following in older brother Pat’s footsteps. Pete served as student council president and was a member of the National Honor Society and the debate team as well as a number of other student organizations and activities.

Woodworth attended Cornell University and continued to participate in wrestling, serving as team captain as a senior. Pete continued participating in student organizations and served as president of his fraternity. He was an avid scuba diver and water skier in the summer and had an offer to join the Tommy Bartlett water show after graduation from college. Pete loved to tell stories about ski jumps, bridge jumps, and parasails.

After graduating from Cornell, Pete enlisted in the Navy and entered Officer’s Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. He went on to complete training in the Navy UDT / Seal Program in Coronado, California as well as a Deep Sea Diving Program in Washington, D.C. Woodworth was then assigned as Navy Diving Officer on the USS Escape, a Navy salvage ship where he served until his release in 1973.

In addition to running, biking, frisbee golf, and anything that required physical skill or endurance, Pete continued to wrestle through his thirties and forties. He helped to establish and competed with the Winona Wrestling Club, an organization that allowed a number of local wrestlers to compete after their high school and / or college wrestling days were over. The team had considerable success, reaching their peak in 1981, when they won the adult state wrestling title. They faced a loaded Albert Lea team in the state finals and defeated the Tigers in their home gym.

Pete’s health began to suffer and he developed Lewy Body Disease which causes dementia as well as attacking the autonomic nervous system. Pete passed away on May 23, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, children Nathan, Jacob, Lindsey, and their families.

Bob Timm – 1986

Bob Timm, son of Bob and Lawona, was born and raised in Minnesota City along with younger sister Tina. Bob decided to join the Park-Rec wrestling program as a third grader along with some of his buddies.

Timm made the varsity squad at 112 pounds as a sophomore. It was a learning experience wrestling in a tough Big Nine conference, but Bob held his own and was beginning to show some real promise.

As a junior, Bob moved up to 119 pounds where he began to show some state tournament potential, defeating Plainview state champ Mike Buringa and Hayfield’s Corey Olson during the season, but came up short in a loaded region tournament.

Bob came back strong as a senior at 126 pounds, again dominating the competition throughout the season. He overcame a scrappy Corey Olson in the Stewartville finals by a 7-6 score and was a little disappointed that the match was that close until we watched Corey win a State Title that year and the next two after that. Turned out that Bob dealt Corey his last loss at the high school level and Olson went on to be a three-time NCAA Finalist at Nebraska. Timm won the Region Championship over Apple Valley’s Mark Madore by a 6-3 score, but only was able to win one match at state while Madore went on to place third.

After graduation, Timm purchased and renovated the Mississippi Thunder Speedway and got back into racing cars and built a premier racetrack that attracted drivers from all over the Midwest. Bob has recently retired from actively racing, but son Jake is one of the top drivers in the area.

Bob was one of our Winona Youth Wrestling Coaches for a number of years along with High School teammates John Brom and Doug Henke. All three had sons in the program and helped develop a strong team.