WSHS to induct four into athletic Hall of Fame

A multi-sport athlete who was the first to run cross country and play football in the same season. A state champion swimmer. A hard-nosed football player who added a state title in the pole vault. And a successful wrestling coach who was dedicated to his sport and to his school.

These are the Winona Senior High School Hall of Fame inductees in the Class of 2022.

Joe Alexander (Class of 1994), Abbey Staats (Class of 2009), Al Nordsving (Class of 1968) and coach Bill Schmidt will be inducted in a ceremony held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in the WSHS Learning Commons.

The Hall of Fame inductees will also be honored during the homecoming parade, which is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. They will also be announced at the football game at 7 p.m. that night at Paul Giel Field.

Joe Alexander (1994)

After finishing third in the 800-meter run at the MSHSL state meet as a junior, Joe Alexander wasn’t sure what he wanted to do in the fall of his senior year. Should he continue to play football, where he had a chance to be the starting quarterback? Or should he join the cross country team, as he loved running and wanted to continue to pick up where he left off the previous spring.

He ended up doing both.

Coaches Jim Flim (cross country) and Bob Urness (football), worked out a plan along with athletic director Don Klagge that allowed Alexander to compete in both sports. It was believed to be the first time in Winona High history that an athlete combined the sports of football and cross country in the same season.

Alexander ran in every cross country meet and played in every football game that season — including both in the same day. He ran in the Mayo Invitational in the afternoon, then played against Mayo in football that night.

A freak injury in the spring caused him to miss half of his track season, and while he still managed to qualify for state, he wasn’t near his top form and finished seventh. He then attended Minnesota State-Mankato to run both track and cross country. It was there he met his wife Erin — also a track and cross country athlete.

The Alexanders live in Winona with children Bella, Jonah and Lilliana.

Abbey Staats (2009)

It didn’t take long for Abbey Staats to start making a name for herself on the Winona High swimming team.

She wasn’t even in high school yet.

As an eighth-grader, Staats joined the varsity team and excelled, joining the Minute Man Club and earning all-conference honors. As a freshman, she won the Big 9 and section titles in the 50 freestyle — a sign of things to come over the next three years.

Staats swept the 50 and 100 freestyle titles at every conference and section meet as a sophomore, junior and senior. She set 10 records, was named Section 1AA swimmer of the year and earned All-America honors as a junior and senior.

Toward the end of her junior season, Staats was caught off guard when coach Steve Burt told her: “I honestly believe you have a chance to be a state champion.” That ignited a spark inside of her, and she made it happen, winning the 50 freestyle at the state meet in 23.54 seconds.

As a senior, Staats placed second at state in the 50 and 100 freestyle. She received a full-ride scholarship to the University of Minnesota.

Abbey now lives in Windsor, Colorado, with her husband Tony and daughter, Nora James. The family is expecting their second daughter in October 2022.

Al Nordsving (1968)

At first, Louise Nordsving was apprehensive about letting her son Al play football because she thought he might get hurt. Bob Kiester, the Winona State football coach at the time, told her she should probably worry more about the other kids getting hurt when her son was on the field.

Nordsving was a three-year letter winner for the Winona High football team, a Big Nine All-Conference selection and led the Big Nine in scoring. He also held the state record for the longest pass completion by a halfback, a record that stood for more than 20 years.

He was also an outstanding track and field athlete and excelled in the pole vault. He would practice in the YMCA swimming pool to work on his approach. All that practice paid off with a state title in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet, 2.75 inches.

Nordsving played football at Waldorf Junior College in Forest City, Iowa, and was the team’s leading rusher and top scorer, tying the school record with five touchdowns in one game. He came back home to Winona State for his final two years.

Nordsving recently retired after a career in the electronics industry. He has been married to Kathleen for 25 years, and they enjoy summer boating on the river.

Bill Schmidt

A decorated wrestler in high school and college, Bill Schmidt came to Winona in 1978 to teach math at the junior high and coach wrestling at the senior high.

In his 12 years as wrestling coach, Schmidt helped Winona produce 24 state qualifiers, 12 placewinners and one state champion. He also was Winona’s first assistant cross country coach and was a volunteer baseball and softball coach in the summer.

After stepping down as wrestling coach, Schmidt served as an assistant director and executive director of the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association, and currently serves as the chair of the Mr. Minnesota Wrestler and Wrestling Coach of the Year committees.

He and wife Jill worked on the Winona High football chain gang for 38 years, and the Winona State chain gang for 34 years, along with some help from sun Sam and daughter Sundra. Bill and Jill were honored with the Ashley for the Arts Humanitarian Award in 2019 for their volunteer work with the youth in the Winona community.

Schmidt lives in Winona and says he is fortunate to have his children and grandchildren — Avrielle, August, Sophie, Graham and Lucy — living nearby.