Local youth basketball camp set for week between Christmas and New Years

Jason Klug and Authentic Hoops will be hosting two days of youth basketball camps at the end of December, following up on this summer's series of camps.

On December 27 and 30, Klug and fellow former college players and local varsity coaches will run two-hour clinics at Saint Mary's University RAC Gym with participants split up by age group.

Third and fourth grade athletes will be on the court from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. both days for $25 per student, and fifth through eighth graders will be out from 10 a.m. until noon for $45 per athlete.

Athletes will need to bring their own ball, but water will be available.

For more information and to register, visit www.authentichoops.com.