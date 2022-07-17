Apple Jacks continue their winning ways

The Apple Jacks Base Ball Club of La Crescent won a pair of matches against the Olmsted County Roosters in Rochester. Playing by the rules of 1860, the Jacks had to claw their way out of a hole in the first game but cruised in the second.

Things looked bleak as the first five Roosters to bat each scored resulting in a deficit of 5-0 before the Jacks were able to bat. But persistence was the watch word of the day. Scoring one run in the first, two in the third, one in the fifth and two in the sixth, the Jacks tied the Roosters at 6-6. After seven it was 7-7. Then in the bottom of the ninth, the Apple Jacks scored five to eek out a 12-7 victory. Base ball was different in 1860. The team batting last usually completed the inning even after they won the game. This was because exercise for all concerned was more important than who one the game. The second game ended 12-0 in favor of the Jacks.

The local team was lead by perfect days at the plate by the Deetz boys – Eric “Stretch” and Samul “Roundabout” who both reached base safely in all nine batting appearances. Jason “Weasel” Pericak added eight times reaching base safely also out of nine batting attempts. Scott “Roman” Pechacek and Conner “Coyote” Knerzer reached safely seven times. \

The Jacks superb defense was led by “Roundabout” at second base, “Coyote” in left and Mike “Mickey” Jaquette at first base. “Roman” pitched the first game. He and Gary “Big Wease” Pericak shared pitching duties in game two. It should be mentioned that the Roosters were able to turn a triple play against the Apple Jacks in game one. It is believed that this is the first that the Jacks have suffered such.

Participants were Dave “Crash” Carlson, Dan “Skunk” Deetz, “Stretch”, “Roundabout”, Randal “Spud” Flam, “Mickey”, Elizabeth “Arrow” Jensen, “Coyote”, “Roman”, “Big Wease”, “Weasel”, Bob “Two Bit” Spencer and Bill “Ho Hum” Ohm. Umpiring chores were handled by Bill “Mr. Playfair” Ohm, tally keeper was Joan “Lady Joan” Ohm and team photographer was Becky Deetz.

The Apple Jacks will resume play on Aug. 6 at Rushford. They will return to Rochester on Aug. 13. Aug. 20 will find them at Winona where they will play one game by the rules of 1860 and one game by today’s rules. They close the month on Aug. 27 at St. Charles.

Ball players from high school to beyond retirement age (male or female) are welcome to play. If you are interested in experiencing base ball as it was meant to be played, please call Captain Joel "Hefty" Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or Manager Bill "Ho Hum" Ohm at 507-895-6912.

The Apple Jacks Base Ball Club is a community outreach program of the La Crescent Historical Society..