Guest column: A history of Winona hockey, Part 1

Over the next three days, the Winona Daily News will be featuring a three-part series from local historian Walt Bennick on the history of hockey in the Winona area, with part one below.

Apparently, hockey was first played in the United States at Cambridge College after being watched in Canada. According to early newspapers, hockey was first played in Winona around 1912 when the YMCA sponsored a game on Lake Winona. The event was so successful that a club was organized to promote the sport. It was reported that in early 1914 the YMCA tennis court was flooded to allow the hockey club, with a membership of 40 men, to play a series of games. The hockey club was then organized into teams with plans to compete at the Athletic Park rink (at the present aquatic center). By 1917, hockey was so popular in Winona that St. Mary’s College listed it in its catalog as one of three team sports, and within a couple of years, the normal school had also organized a hockey club to promote the sport.

During the winter of 1922-23, Winona held its first Winter Carnival with skating and hockey as the most popular events. Two teams were formed to compete with the Bitzen Brothers Overall Sextet beating the American Legion with a score of three to zip. In 1926, the high school formed a hockey team, composed mostly of football players, and at the same time some local businessmen organized a hockey association to compete in the Southern Minnesota Hockey League.

Winona organized a three-team city league from which an All-City team could be selected to participate in the Southern Minnesota League, and plans were drawn up to construct a hockey rink at the Athletic Park. Alexander J McVeigh, a McGill University hockey star, and the director of sales at McConnon Medical Company, was picked to manage the city league and coach the All-City team, for which he was given release time by the McConnon Company.

The rink was completed in record time, flooded by the nearby fire company, and maintained by the city street crews. The rink was well-lighted, with the lights being provided, at no charge, by the Mississippi Valley Public Service Company (the local electric power company). The three teams that were formed were sponsored by McConnon, Bay State Milling, and St. Mary’s College, and the All-City teams was sponsored by the Hotel Winona. The first game for the Southern Minnesota League was held in Rochester with the Winona team playing against the Rochester team on December 26 and losing two to zip. The next game, with Winona in their new black and orange uniforms which were purchased by the Hotel Winona, was held on New Years Day of 1927 at the Athletic Park, with some 500 Winona fans in attendance. Winona lost to Rochester by a score of 6 to 5. Following a series of matches during the rest of the winter, the Winona Hockey Club ended its season on a positive note.

In October of 1927, the Winona Hockey Club met to plan to compete in the Southern Minnesota Hockey League, which had been increased by two additional teams. Once again, the All-City team was sponsored by Hotel Winona, and they would play at the hockey rink at the Athletic Park. During the 1927-28 season the All-City Team had eight games to play, with five being in Winona. One of the games was played during a clear moonlit night, the first recorded night game, which the Winona Hotel team triumphed, making them the undisputed champions.

By 1935 the Winona Hockey Club became a six team independent, non-sponsored, league with the entry of St. Mary’s College into the local league. From these six teams, an All-City team was organized to compete in the Southern Minnesota league. The following year the club continued competing in the Southern Minnesota league, in addition, the WPA organized an area junior hockey league to promote the sport.

Beginning in the 1937-38 season, the Winona Hockey Club formed a squad of players, dubbed the Vikings, to play in the newly organized interstate hockey league. The club set up a rink on Lake Winona which was said to be the best in the league. The club returned to the Southern Minnesota league for the 1939-40 season which had been enlarged and divided into eastern and western divisions. The team was outfitted with new uniforms, with scarlet jerseys, brown pants, and scarlet stockings with white stripes. The junior team, made up of ten youths were given the old uniforms to play in. The senior team continued having success on the ice and wrapped up the 1939-40 season with eight wins and two losses. The team’s record since midseason 1926 was 118 wins (for Winona) to 26 wins for their opponents.

The Winona Hockey Club started its 1940-41 season by opening its membership to all interested parties and to improve the junior league. The team ended the season with seven wins, two defeats and one tied game. At the beginning of the next season, the club approached the city park-recreation department to provide lighting for the lake rink and to maintain the ice. The season ended poorly with the team playing only one game due to poor ice conditions because of warm weather and the draft which took players for military service. However the city park recreation department did organize two local hockey leagues for the city youth; a midget league for boys under 14 years of age and a junior league for the older boys.