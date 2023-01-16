Guest column: Part 2, Winona hockey's golden years

This is part two of a three-day series in the Winona Daily News on the history of Winona-area hockey by local historian Walt Bennick.

During the war years the hockey club was disbanded until the 1946-47 season when some of the former club members came together to organize a local league and a series of games were played against area teams. Letters to the editor promoted the return of hockey and that the park recreation department would install a hockey rink at the Athletic Park. In addition, the park recreation department organized a midget and junior hockey league for boys between 11 and 18 years of age. The hockey club played its first games in conjunction with the 1947 Winona Winter Carnival. The first game was played under the lights at Athletic Park against Rochester before some 600 fans. Winona won the game six to three. The next day an afternoon game was played against Chippewa Falls. The Winona Hockey Club had a great season, winning seven games out of eight starts.

During the war years, St. Mary’s College had also disbanded its hockey program and, following the war, an intramural hockey program was started with the team, known as the Terrace Height Blades, competing against local teams. After the war, discussions and editorials began to promote a civic center, like that in Rochester, that is equipped to maintain artificial ice for hockey and other skating events. It was even suggested that the St. Mary’s College hockey team use the Rochester Civic Center as home ice. There were some discussions about St. Mary’s College constructing its own ice arena and in 1948, Stanley Boland of Boland Manufacturing Company offered to kickstart an auditorium project with a donation of $1,000. Apparently, the cold weather during the previous winter carnival had limited the participation of spectators for the events.

The following season brought the Winona Hockey Club back into the Southern Minnesota Hockey League with a commercial sponsor. Previously, the Winona Hockey Club was an independent club which relied on donations to maintain its existence. For the 1947-48 season the Winona Hockey Club was sponsored by the Boland Manufacturing Company which provided uniforms, equipment and coaching for the team as the team played ten league games plus several exhibition games with area teams not in the league. Home games would be at Athletic Park which would be maintained by the city. The team, known as Boland Blues, had a successful season but were nudged out of first place in the league with a 4-2 loss to North Mankato in the league finale.

In 1951, Russell Boland, manager of the Boland Blues, was elected chairman of the board of directors of the Minnesota Amateur Hockey Association. Boland, vice-president of the Boland Manufacturing Company, had been associated with Winona ice hockey clubs for some 15 years and played in the old Winona Hockey Club prior to the war. The 1951-52 season marked five years that the Winona ice hockey was sponsored by the Boland firm and the team had had an impressive record of 62 victories and 8 loses. By the end of the 1951 season, Winona had dominated the league with the five top leading scorers being from Winona. But Winona was dropped from the league at the end of season because the team lost so many players but planned to be back the following year.

The Winona Hockey Club, now an independent club, rejoined the Southern Minnesota Hockey League for the 1953-54 season with the team nickname being “Hornets.” The club, organized with only three original players from the first post-war season, assumed responsibility for the franchise and was ready to put a team on the ice by the first scheduled game which marked a two-year absence from the league. However, the first game was postponed due to warm weather and poor ice at Athletic Park. The Winona Hornets ended a successful 1953-54 season, with the high spot being the 9 to O shellacking of the North Mankato Viking at the Athletic Park rink on January 10th which gave the Vikings their first loss after 17 straight victories. The victory was Winona’s first home game in two years with an outstanding performance by goalie Richard Larson who registered a shutout.

While the Hornets were succeeding on the ice during the 1953-54 season, the Winona Winhawks, the local high school hockey team which had been organized in 1948 and being coached by Sanford Tyler, was slowly showing improvement but were constantly hampered by poor ice conditions. Because of the constant poor ice conditions, the local hockey boosters kept hoping for the day a protective shell would be built over the Athletic Park rink. The 1954-55 season began with continuing poor ice conditions on the Winona rinks which required the postponement of some of the early Hornets’ games. The Hornets eventually saw success coming in second place in the Southern Minnesota league after losing their game against North Mankato by a score of 5 to 4. However, Winona’s players did well in the statistics, as three of the players were the top seven in scoring.

The following season, the Hornets teamed with the Park-Recreation Department to organize and operate a midget hockey league for boys up to age 15 with the Hornets providing the coaching staff. The Hornets ended to 1955-56 season by clinching the league title with an 8-1-0 record. This was the first title for Winona since the glory days of 1949-50-51 under the Boland Blues banner. In the 18-season history of the Southern Minnesota Hockey League, the Hornets, with five titles, are exceeded only by North Mankato with 10 championships. On the other hand, Roger Neitzke, the Hornet’s center dominated the league and held a three-point lead in scoring along with leading in hat tricks, with four. Following their league title, the Hornets were invited to participate in the State Amateur Hockey tournament in Minneapolis in March of 1956. To make the trip a fundraiser was organized to provide funding for the trip. The Hornet staged a brilliant rally in their opening game beating Duluth 5 to 4 before being eliminated in the semifinals by a Minneapolis team 8 to 3.

The two Winona hockey teams, the Hornets and the Winhawks, represented the city well during the 1955-56 season as the Winhawks piled up a 9 to 2 record and the Hornet walked off with the league title. The Winhawks were also expected to be in the state tournament. They came through with a respectable season, winning five straight games before losing to Shattuck and then winning four more before losing to St. Louis Park in regional play, losses that were attributed to poor ice conditions at home. The Hornets and the Winhawks continued competing in their leagues but finding poor ice conditions a perplexing problem. The Hornets defended their title against all comers clinched the title for the 1957-58 season with the rights to the John Wodarczak Traveling Trophy, which was in the hands of the Rochester Colts, who had left the league four years earlier and kept the trophy. A replacement trophy was presented by Marigold Dairies which was in the hands of the Hornets, leaving the problem, which trophy should be recognized as the official one?

With the end of the 1957-58 season Winona gained a hockey team with the return of St. Mary’s College to hockey, having played a few games during the past season and more this season after returning to the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. It was not until the 1959-60 season that the college Redman participated in intercollegiate hockey. Winona also lost a hockey team in that the Winona School Board dropped hockey from its program citing that Winona’s climate is not suited for hockey, that is, poor ice conditions. The Winona Park-Recreation Department then added junior hockey to its program along with midget hockey to fill the space left by the lack of a school hockey program.

The Winona Hornets continued to dominate the Southern Minnesota league until the end of the 1958-59 season when the Rochester Colts defeated the Hornets in the title playoff game at North Mankato. It was the first time in four seasons that Winona did not walk away with the title. The Colts had just returned to the league after being suspended for two years because of the use of ineligible players. It appears that the Winona Hornet competed in the Southern Minnesota league until around 1975 when they stopped playing due to a lack of funding and probably a lack of quality ice.