Guest column: Part 3, Winona hockey's modern age

This is the third and final part of a three-day series in the Winona Daily News on the history of Winona-area hockey by local historian Walt Bennick.

In 1974, after an absence of 20 years, Cotter High School added hockey to its athletic program. It began with a squad of 16 players led by Coach Ray DeMuth who had played hockey at Bemidji State College. The team practiced on Park-Recreation ice at the West-End Recreation Center. Cotter’s opening season was a six-game schedule and lost all six games and at the end of the season, lost six players who graduated.

Around 1970 some Goodview parents established the Goodview Youth Hockey Association and in 1974 the City of Goodview allocated some funds to build a hockey rink at the Goodview Park. Around 1979, Winona joined with Goodview to form the Goodview-Winona Youth Hockey Association, with ice time at the Goodview Park. In 1981, St. Mary’s College installed a used inflated bubble to cover its hockey rink and made it available to other local hockey programs, including Goodview-Winona youth hockey, finally, indoor ice in Winona. By the end of the 1982-83 season, the Goodview-Winona Hockey Association had turned a mediocre program that started with only 15 boys a few years earlier into a very successful recreational experience for hundreds of youngsters.

With indoor ice available, the Winona School District, after two-hour long debate, restarted its ice hockey program beginning in the 1984-85 school year with Mas Fukushima as the head coach for the team. The only reason the sport was dropped in 1958 was the lack of good ice to play on, and with the availability of the St. Mary’s bubble, that problem was solved. It was not only used by the college team, but also for the high school team and youth hockey.

St Mary’s College brought down its bubble for the last time in June of 1986 to make way for a $680,000 permanent ice arena. The shell of the building will cover the existing ice rink with temporary bleachers. The first year the arena will be four walls and a roof. The second building phase, to be accomplished by 1989, will feature a concrete floor, steel refrigeration piping, locker rooms, seating for from 1,000 to 1,200 people, and a public lobby. Until the ice arena was built on St Charles Street, the local hockey teams continued using the St. Mary’s College ice rink.

Winona’s ice hockey program became a success with the bubble at St. Mary’s College that was made available for all comers. The next step was to develop a permanent ice arena in Winona. The concept of an ice arena had been floating around Winona since 1946 when a civic center with the capability of being indoor was first suggested. Several referendums during the 1970s to build an ice arena went nowhere until in the middle 1980s an arena was proposed on city held property at Front and St. Charles Street. However, it quickly became a dead issue. Then in 1987, the hockey association was able to garner $200,000 through a fund drive and the City of Winona agreed to provide the property and $100,000 toward the construction of a facility. The ice arena, built by Bruce Kreoisky and Sons Construction Company, was completed by the beginning of 1988 and was in operation by January 30, 1988. The following year, in December, Betty King of Homer, donated the funds to pay off the amount the Goodview-Winona Hockey Association still owned on the ice arena and to purchase new bleachers for the arena. Mrs. King, whose 14-year-old grandson played for the hockey association, was her motivating factor for the donation. Due to the donation, the ice arena was renamed the “Bud King Ice Arena” after Betty King’s deceased husband, Ernest “Bud” King who had died on December 18, 1987. With the improved ice arena, the Winona School Board approved starting a girl’s hockey program beginning in the 2000-2001 school year.

In 2006, after twenty years of operation, the “Bud King Ice Arena” was due for an update. Remodeling, which was approved and funded by the Goodview-Winona Hockey Association at a cost of $200,000, began in June which included a lobby and locker rooms expansion, improvement to the refrigeration, mechanical and ventilation systems, and the construction of a community meeting room. The improved facility better served youth hockey, high school hockey, the figure skating club, first organized in 1940, and the public who can take advantage of skating opportunities. It provided opportunities for hockey tournaments, figure skating competitions and instructional camps.

In 2015, the City of Winona agreed to take over the operation of the “Bud King Ice Arena” and the Winona Area Youth Hockey Association would host youth hockey and ice-skating programs at the arena. In exchange, the hockey association paid for $1.8 million in improvements in the building, including changes that would enable the building to host events year-round. One of the improvements was the construction of a refrigerator outdoor hockey rink behind the ice arena. The rink was part of a $3.2 million dollar series of renovations to the facility which included a new refrigeration system, in addition to the outdoor rink. The final payment for this project was made at the end of 2017.