Over the next two issues, the Winona Daily News will be featuring a two-part series from author Patrick Mader on former Winona track champion Sarah Renk, with part one below.

Growing up in an athletic family of seven children in Winona, Sarah Renk says, “My first love was basketball. I liked shooting hoops in our backyard with my three older brothers. It’s where I found my competitiveness. They’d do what they could to keep me from scoring.”

The fifth child of Martin, a three-sport athlete who played basketball and baseball at Winona State University, and Polly Renk, Sarah, born in 1970, laughs at how different she was from her craft-minded mother, saying, “I was someone on the move—it was my outlet.”

As with many accomplished athletes, it was early success which led her to pursue a particular sport. In Sarah’s case, it was a sixth-grade track meet when she beat all the boys in a distance race. Sarah joined the cross country and track and field teams and was running varsity in eighth grade, and she was a member of the runner-up 4x800-meter relay team at the 1984 MSHSL track and field championships hosted at Bloomington Lincoln High School.

As a freshman, Sarah placed third in the 800 and was the leadoff runner of the winning 4x800 relay team (with Jackie Lindseth, Mary Fick, and Jodi Haefel) for Winona High School which set a Class AA and state meet record with a time of 9:23.15 as it won by an astounding seven seconds.

“It was a defining moment for me,” Sarah says of the experience. “It solidified what direction I wanted to go.”

A starter on the basketball team for three years as a 5’ 7” guard, Sarah appreciated the break from running, but found cross country and track to have a great team culture created by her coaches and mentors, Jim Flim and John Ruggeberg. Sarah also stresses that academics were important to her and that she was proud to be a member of the National Honor Society.

Placing sixth at the 1985 state cross country meet as a sophomore, Sarah ascended to state runner-up finishes in the 800 and 1600 at the state track meet. Her junior year, Sarah was silver medalist at the state cross country meet won by Kim Kauls of Forest Lake, but the team won the state crown, “a special memory” to Sarah. She achieved her first individual title in track, winning the 800 by a comfortable margin and was a close runner-up to Kauls, a repeat champion in the 1600.

Sarah would experience feelings ranging from devastation to elation as a senior. In the 1987 state cross country meet she was vying for the lead with Tracy Dahl of Anoka—the eventual champion—when she collapsed with 800 meters to go and could not get up despite several attempts. The team, ranked No. 1 in the state, finished third, a severe disappointment. Seeking redemption at the state track meet, Sarah succeeded with victories in both the 800 and 1600, eclipsing the 5:00 minute mark by the barest of margins in the latter race.