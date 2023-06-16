This is part two of a two-part series on former Olympic hopeful and Winonan Sarah Renk Thorsett from author Patrick Mader, featured in the Winona Daily News.

Heavily recruited, Sarah went on several college visits before committing to the University of Minnesota for 1988 because she wanted to be in her home state. At the 1989 NCAA Cross Country Championships at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, Sarah led the Golden Gopher team, finishing 82nd overall.

Seeking a challenge of more racing excellence, she transferred to Wisconsin and after sitting out a year, she became a six-time track All-American, including being a part of two championship 4x800-meter relay teams (1992 and 1993).

A top memory is a rushed same-day trip to compete—and win—the distance medley relay at the 1993 Penn Relays, then whisk off to Des Moines for the Drake Relays where she placed third in the 1500 in 4:22.89, one second behind winning teammate Clare Eichner. Sarah’s individual success on the track came primarily in this event and the mile and had her say to herself, “Maybe I can continue this.”

Deciding to become a professional runner following graduation in 1993 with a degree in molecular biology, Sarah was sponsored by Nike and Powerade. At the USA Track and Field Championships, she finished fifth in the 800 in 1993 and fourth in the 1500 in 1994 and was invited to compete on the European circuit.

Sarah won a coveted spot to represent the US in the 1500 at the 1995 Pan Am Games in Argentina and won the gold medal. That summer, she earned a place on the US World Championship team by placing third in the 1500 at nationals and advanced to the semifinals. Returning as a team member again in 1997, Sarah was distracted because her grandfather had passed away the day before the opening race.

Atlanta was hosting the 1996 Summer Olympics, and after qualifying for the Olympic Trials and advancing to the finals, Sarah finished fifth with a time of 4:12.34 in the 1500. Earlier in the year she had run a career best time of 4:05.89 in Nice, France, as part of a great season in Europe, so not making the Olympic team was disappointing.

A highlight Sarah witnessed up-close and personal—because she was in the field—occurred when Russian Svetlana Masterkova set a world record for the women’s mile in 1996 at Zurich with a time of 4:12.56. An injury prior to the Olympic Trials in 2000 dashed Sarah’s hopes for that Olympics.

Sarah competed even after her first child was born in 2001, to Sarah and David Thorsett. Sarah met David, an orthopedic surgeon, at a Madison, Wisconsin hospital when she was doing laboratory work there on a part-time basis while running professionally. They are now parents of four children: Sam, Will, Ella, and Nora. The family lived in David’s hometown of Salem, Oregon, for 15 years before moving in 2011 to Sisters, a town 110 miles southeast of Salem.

Feeling a need to give back to a sport which had provided her so much, Sarah is now an assistant cross country and track coach at Sisters High School. She fondly remembers her own coaches, Flim, Ruggeberg, Kim McDonald, and Peter Tegen, and the humble, kind, and hardworking nature of runners like 1996 Olympian Bob Kennedy of Indiana.

“As a coach now, I’m trying to direct young people and want them to realize they have a choice as to how they show up in life. I ask, ‘Who are you going to BE today? Who are you going to BE when you are in the middle of a race and you want to quit? Who are you going to BE when things get hard?’ I learned the answer to those questions from running.”