La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway: Tensions explode in Sportsmen division

WEST SALEM — A Sportsmen division season at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway filled with controversy and bad blood reached its crescendo Saturday night.

Bill Schott spun after contact from series point’s leader Bob Fort with two laps remaining in the second feature race of the evening, sending both to the rear of the field. Under caution, Schott crashed his car repeatedly into Fort until track personnel directed him to the garage.

In a race that saw four caution flags flown in just the first four laps, Schott said Fort sent him a message after one caution.

“All those cautions happened and I don’t really know what happened,” Schott said. “One caution came out and I see (Fort) in my mirror. Fort pulled up next to me and I don’t know what he was saying but he was acting like a baboon in the car, bouncing around and waving. I thought he was saying good job. Well, evidently it wasn’t because he dumped me.”

Fort admitting to spinning the No. 21 car, but said he did so after Schott’s teammate — the No. 21X car driven by series rookie Scott Mahlum — spun him out on lap three.

“The 21 and his other car have been trying to take me out all season,” Fort said. “Tonight, his other 21 car spun me right out, plain as day. I got back up there from last after being spun and spun Schott out. We got even because his other car spun me out.”

It was once both were placed in the back that Schott drove his car into Fort before pulling into the pits to an ovation from onlookers. The two received disqualifications, placing Schott 13th and Fort 14th. Mahlum finished sixth.

Both drivers loudly voiced displeasure in the pits, but neither physically interacted with each other in the immediate aftermath. Schott’s frustration with Fort goes back several seasons and pointed to other on-track incidents Fort has had with other drivers this season.

“Against my better judgement, it was pay him back now or don’t at all,” Schott said. “So I payed him back now for wrecking me at Oktoberfest last year, destroying my car in 2020 and putting me over the wall. He wrecked my white No. 21 car this year and wrecked other cars. There’s yellow paint on every car here and enough is enough.”

Meanwhile, Fort’s concern after the race was a disqualification and potential further punishment that could end his championship hopes. Fort — the winner of five features this season — currently leads Schott at the top of the standings by 11 points.

If both drivers are barred from racing at Oktoberfest, the door opens for third-place Sam Niles — who himself has had run-ins with Fort this season — to catch win the title.

“Then they tell me I’m disqualified for the rest of the season and black flagged,” Fort said. “How is it possible? I got taken out on a yellow. If they say I took him out, well it was green flag racing. That’s legal. You don’t take people out on a yellow flag.”

Randy Humfeld — who himself was involved in an opening lap accident — went on to win the race over Jamie Dummer, who earlier in the night won the first feature race for the #RacingforJason team honoring the passing of Jason Schaller in May after a battle with ALS.

HORNETS COME DOWN TO WIRE

After an early caution in the 15-lap Hornets feature, Mark Bornitz found a way to the lead before finding Lester Stanfield and Joey Johnson III breathing down his neck. Johnson III made a last lap pass of Bornitz to put his No. 32 car in victory lane for the first time this season.

Stanfield finishes second after earlier in the night securing the Hornets Dash championship with a Dash race win. Bornitz finished third.

The High School Racing Association had it’s own exciting finish to it’s 15-lap feature. Ashton Kinsey got out to a large lead early, but was chased down by Mitchell Berg of Melrose-Mindoro when he got caught behind slower cars. Berg got around Kinsey with four laps to go and beat Kinsey to the line by less than a second.

Another photo finish came in the final Novelty event of 2022, a “third over the line” where drivers jockeyed to finish third. John Huebner narrowly beat out Alex Liebsch for the spot to win and claim the Novelty division season championship.

In the Six Shooters 15-lap feature, Matt Cleveland took the fastest car in qualifying to the front with nine laps remaining and secured his first win of the season.

The next race at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway will be the 200-lap Big Cheese Enduro on Sept. 3.