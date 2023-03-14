Jonte Flowers, a two-time national champion at Winona State and 10-year professional in European leagues, is returning to town this April to host a pair of youth basketball camps at St. Mary's University.

On April 7th, Flowers will join with Winona-based Authentic Hoops to tutor local players, with a session for kids kindergarten through third grade from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and a session for fourth through eighth graders from noon to 2 p.m.

The cost for registration is $30 and campers should bring their own basketball.

For more information, reach out to 507-429-4632, and to register go to www.authentichoops.com.