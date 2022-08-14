Local pro wrestlers try to navigate work, life and their passion

On one side of the Roy L Vingers American Legion Post 52 is a bar, calm with a conversing Friday night crowd and sports on the television.

Across the way, behind closed doors, over 140 people are losing their minds and chanting for a man in a mask.

“A-C! A-C! A-C!”

“The Wanderer” A.C. Riley has the upper hand on his opponent — “The Natural” Chris Black — at River City Championship Wrestling’s eight-anniversary show in La Crosse. Ultimately, Black beat Riley with the help of his manager, but it didn’t cease the cheers of the crowd as the masked big man stood alone in the ring after the bell.

Riley is La Crosse native Alex Riley-Lokken. During the week, Riley-Lokken works at a Mayo Clinic in Rochester. On the weekends, he’ll travel all over the country to wrestle.

“The nice thing is I have very understanding supervisors and staff,” Riley-Lokken said. “I have bosses that understand what I do. They respect and appreciate what I do, so they’re always willing to accommodate me whenever I’m on the road.”

Riley-Lokken is far from the only wrestler who works all week to go chase his dreams on the weekends. Fans didn’t have to look further than across the ring from him last Friday.

Onalaska native James Dagan — the man behind the Chris Black persona — is a human resources manager by day. The former hockey and football player who attended UW-Milwaukee didn’t have an outlet to continue playing either sport, so he looked into some wrestling schools and it’s been his outlet for fitness for the last 19 years.

“The reason I got into the business, besides my love of wrestling, was because I wanted to find something to do to keep me in shape because I’ve been in athletics most of my life,” Dagan said.

Newer to the region is Winona’s Bryant Dismukes, who wrestles as “The Rebel” Alvin Gray and holds the City of La Crosse Championship. Dismukes moved to the west coast of Wisconsin after spending the first eight years of his wrestling career in Chicago, the very city he and a friend first saw a wrestling show that changed his life.

“We were so close to the ring I had goosebumps,” Dismukes said. “I knew then and there when the show was done that I wanted to do this.”

When he’s not in the ring — just like Riley-Lokken, Dagan and countless others across the country — Dismukes has a day job to manage as well. Dismukes is a store manager now, but he hasn’t always had the comfort of a flexible schedule or consistent work.

“It was hard at first,” Dismukes said. “Before this job, I was doing odd jobs here and there. Maintaining wrestling and work was tough my first few years in the business. It was hard balancing the schedule with work clashing and trying not to get in too much trouble.”

Dismukes, Dagan and Riley-Lokken aren’t all just pro wrestlers, they’re what’s known as independent wrestlers.

Performers for companies like WWE and All Elite Wrestling tour the country, wrestle for thousands of fans on a given night and make a living off wrestling. Independent wrestlers like the ones who compete at RCCW perform in front of smaller crowds while trying to grow their name in the industry.

“The hardest thing is getting yourself out there,” Riley-Lokken said. “A lot of wrestlers are their own agents, their own promoters, their own chauffeur. You have to do everything in order to make anything out of it and you can’t make it very far if you’re not commuting further than 30 minutes away.”

Riley-Lokken has traveled to over a dozen states and even Canada to increase his popularity, driving as far as 16 hours away to perform in Denver. Riley-Lokken ties his career travels into his wrestling persona, coming out to the ring in a jacket with patches and license plates from different states he’s wrestled in. Earlier this year, “The Wanderer” added plates from Kentucky and Colorado.

“I think the travel is what you make of it,” Riley-Lokken said. “There’s a lot of driving in wrestling. A lot of wrestlers dream of being flown out to shows but financially that’s not very responsible for a lot of wrestlers. It’s easier to get a car and carpool to share the commute, gas costs, driving time and things like that. It can make it a lot easier and with that comes a lot of good experiences from the road trips.”

Riley-Lokken said the long car rides makes his hour-commute to Rochester for work a breeze.

The long drives for “The Natural” may feel a little longer than they seem. Dagan, a father, said he’ll often drive overnight home from shows in Milwaukee to make sure he can see his kids hockey or soccer games.

“The longer I’ve been in the business, the hardest thing has been finding that balance between a father and a husband on top of my work and wrestling,” Dagan said. “Not a lot of people might do this, but just myself, I’ve prioritized my children’s activities where if they have something going on I don’t take bookings that weekend. There’s a saying that you’re going to be doing things alone in this business unless you have a supportive spouse who’s willing to handle the weekends you’re gone.”

Dagan, 41, and his family moved to Onalaska in 2016, seeking out local companies like RCCW where he could wrestle once or twice a month without traveling hours away from his family while approaching the end of his in-ring career.

Riley-Lokken started wrestling after a chance encounter at River Fest one year with RCCW’s owner, Derek Cobain. But it’s not just Coulee region wrestlers who make up those on RCCW cards.

“What’s great about places like RCCW specifically is it’s a melting pot,” Riley-Lokken said. “I’m talking about Wisconsin wrestlers, Illinois wrestlers, Minnesota wrestlers…You’re beginning to see a lot of different styles and backgrounds. In an area like this where there’s not a lot of wrestling inside of a two-hour radius, there are some people who have never seen some of the people who come into RCCW. They get to be exposed to a new type of product.”

Riley-Lokken is like many independent professional wrestlers who continue to crisscross the country in hopes of one day finding himself on a larger platform, saying recent work in Ohio Valley Wrestling — a Louisville-based promotion that was once a developmental territory of WWE — provides an incredible opportunity.

Dismukes himself left Chicago in hopes of finding new opportunities, with an end goal of working for All Elite Wrestling. With RCCW, Dismukes feels he’s finally in an environment where he can be recognized.

“RCCW has given me a huge platform to showcase my talent,” Dismukes said. “Chicago gave me places to display my talent, but with RCCW it feels like my work is not only appreciated but respected. The rewards are so plentiful there. The fan appreciation and feedback is another reward I love.”