Local sports schedule for Wednesday, March 10
Local sports schedule for Wednesday, March 10

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Byron at La Crescent-Hokah, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING: MSHSL—True team sections.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Mayville State (N.D.), 7 p.m.

