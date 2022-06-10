Mississippi Thunder Speedway: Ressie makes last lap pass for first win of season

FOUNTAIN CITY — Kory Ressie passed Brad Waits off turn four on the final lap of the Late Model feature Friday at Mississippi Thunder Speedway, beating Waits to the line and winning only his second career race.

Waits took the lead with five laps to go before a caution bunched up the field and put Ressie in his rear view mirror. Waits kept the No. 208 car behind him until Ressie got a run high off the final corner and beat Waits to the line by less than a car length.

The win in the 25-lap feature netted Ressie $1,000 on “Late Model Special” night at MTS.

“The top of the track cleaned off at the right time,” Ressie of Alma said. “I was just hoping (Waits) didn’t take my line away and he never saw me coming. I just kind of snuck by him at the end…It’s pretty big. It’s our biggest win of the year, only our second ever and we’re pretty stoked.”

Brett Shafer led the field for the first 20 laps in his No. 22 car, holding off Ressie and Waits until a caution with five to go reset the field. Waits passed Shafer for the lead on the restart before Shafer spun off turn four and damaged the spoiler of the car to bring out another caution. The dominant car of the feature would be forced to the garage, finishing in 16th place.

“(Shafer) had a fast car,” Ressie said. “If he hadn’t gotten loose, I don’t know if we would have caught him. He had a pretty good ride today.”

Waits finished second and hold the series points lead by just four points over Ressie. Matt LaDuke finished third.

FOSS BREAKS HABIT IN WIN

From outside pole, Keith Foss of Winona led from start to finish of the 25-lap Modified feature.

The No. 95 car Foss piloted spent nearly it’s entire time on track Friday leading, with a win earlier in his heat race. While it looked effortless on track, Foss said he overcame his habit of over adjusting after his heat race.

“The cars been pretty decent all year and it’s really good in the heat races,” the Foss said. “I just do some things I shouldn’t before the feature. I finally just had to step back and not do those things. I think I was just tuning myself out of it. A lot of people do. I’ve been racing long enough I shouldn’t.”

Foss managed to take the lead on the opening lap outside of pole sitter Darwin Karau, who spun on lap 14 and finished 11th. Lucas Schott came across the line second with Josh Angst finishing third.

Foss’ win put him atop the division’s standings, but Foss said there’s room to get even better.

“You’re always trying stuff and it either works or it don’t,” Foss said. “It helps starting on the front row for sure. I don’t know if we were good enough to come from fifth and win. We have some work to do for sure.”

MINI MODS RETURN TO MTS

In the Outlaw Mini Mods Series’ return to MTS after a year away, Ben Kraus piloted his No. 9 to his seventh-win of the season in his first time on the track. .

Kraus held a commanding lead with three laps to go when the caution came out for a wreck by Donald Kirchoff. Kraus held off Nathan Kilwine and Matthew Grobe for the victory in the 12-lap feature to extend his points lead in the touring series.

Brandon Hare took the early lead in the 20-lap B-Modified feature, holding off the late challenge by Joe Chisholm to take the checkered flag. Chisholm finished second while Ryan Olson finished third after starting all the way back in 12th.

With two laps to go in the Hobby Stock 18-lap feature, Chris Hovden passed pole sitter Scott Spidle on the backstretch to take the lead. Sipidle had to fight to save from wrecking in turn three, allowing Hovden to drive off for his second win of the season.

Spidle recovered to finish second while Steve Dwyer took third. Hoyden holds the points lead over Dwyer by 16 points.

Next week is a bye week for MTS with action in the four weekly divisions set to resume June 24.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

