Mississippi Thunder Speedway: Schott hopes to carry momentum from Dairyland Showdown

Many drivers and teams enter mid-May without a lot of track time due to the first two weeks of the season at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City being rained out.

Hobby Stocks, B-Mods and Late Model drivers will hit the track for competition for the first time Friday, but some drivers in the Modified series got valuable track time during the Dairyland Showdown from May 5-7 before a bye week.

The feature winners of each night in the United States Modified Touring Series two weeks ago — Lucas Schott on May 5, Jake Timm on May 6 and Dustin Sorensen on May 7 — all are slated to be weekly regulars for at MTS.

Schott might have had the strongest Showdown weekend of the Modified regulars, winning two heat races and finishing no worse than fourth in features.

“The weather just hasn’t been cooperating,” Schott said. “We definitely learned a lot this weekend that we can take through the rest of the year and give us some momentum. Hopefully that can help carry us into the fall.”

The Chatfield, Minnesota, native might have needed the confidence boost more than others after struggling early in the year with a new car on new tracks.

“This is a new car for us,” Schott said. “We took it down south the first couple weeks of the year and we struggled with it. Coming up here to Fountain City and our home track, we just get more of a feel for it.”

Defending track champion Josh Angst left the Dairyland Showdown without that same confidence. Angst failed to make the feature event on Friday, finishing 27th on Thursday and 32nd on Saturday.

While Schott has experience against the loaded USMTS field, Angst said a little more track time entering the weekend would have helped him.

“The competition is definitely stout,” Angst said. “I wish we would have gotten a few nights before these big shows. It is what it is.”

Outside of a win in the Modifieds, Timm also got track time in the World of Outlaws Late Models. The Winona native made two features with a best finish of ninth on Saturday.

While Timm, Schott and Sorenson all left the Dairyland Showdown with winner’s payouts, this weekend’s races will be the first towards season points following two rain outs of the Karl Fenske Memorial Season Opener.

Last year, Alex Williamson in the No. 15W car out of Rushmore, Minnesota, won the Modified season opener. Williamson finished eight in the USMTS race on May 5, but didn’t manage a top 20 the rest of the weekend.

Races Friday night at MTS will be the first Free County night of the season. Residents from La Crosse with a valid driver’s license will be among those eligible for free admission. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 7:15 p.m. More information is available at mississippithunder.com.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

