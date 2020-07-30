Mississippi Thunder Speedway set to remember Casey Knutson

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the racing, which will feature the Modified, B-Mod and Hobby Stocks divisions, set for 7:30 p.m.

“This race is going to be awesome,” Hale said. “Casey just knew so many people, even if you didn’t know him personally, you had at least seen him pictured with his big, million dollar smile or standing on top of his car with the checkered flag in victory lane. A lot of people are very familiar with his face all around the racing world.

“He made an impact on so many lives, and I think this is just a great way to honor him.”

The 2012 Caledonia High School graduate was a feature winner at MTS highlighted by a Rivercity Rumble victory in 2016. He gave up racing the past couple of years in an effort to save up money to buy a house and opted to be a part of Timm’s pit crew.

“We got really close last year,” Timm said. “Living on the road together, we became really good friends. He was just always happy. Just a good dude, always looking out for everybody else.”